Marines Talk Women's History Month

March is officially recognized as Women’s History Month. It is a time to look back and remember all the contributions women have made to our way of life throughout history. For women in the U.S. Marine Corps, the month holds special significance as they are presently contributing to the history of women in the Marines.



“History has a lot of teaching moments,” said Lance Cpl. Madison Birdwell, a Marine currently assigned to the Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 161 (VMM-161), deployed to Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. “History is a documentation of the past, and it is something to add to.”



Women have been authorized to serve in permanent positions in the military since 1948 when the Women’s Armed Services Act was passed. However, it took until the late 1970’s for female Marines to fill the roles of pilots and aviation crew members.



Women assigned to VMM-161 are entrusted with the important task of keeping the squadron’s MV-22 Ospreys operating.



“With the tilt-rotor squadron, I get to fly occasionally,” said Sgt. Madeline Pass, a Marine assigned to VMM-161 as well. “It’s also very rewarding to watch it fly away. It’s lots of maintenance hours, pilots training, it is a lot of steps, and it all comes together in one giant piece. It’s very rewarding, and I like to think people get some satisfaction from being a part of that team.



From Opha May Johnson being the first woman in line to join the Marine Corps Reserve in 1918, to Col. Lorna M. Mahlock becoming the first African American woman to be nominated as a brigadier general in 2018; women in the Marine Corps have impacted the essential mission of the armed forces, and they continue to play a vital role.



The path to becoming a Marine is not easy. Women only make up 8.5% of the Corps, but women have proven that they can overcome the challenge. Any woman who decides that path is right for her, should expect to find support from those who have gone before her.



“I’m going to be there for her if she needs anyone,” said Birdwell. “I have done a lot of learning and growing as a person. Speak up. If you want your voice to be heard, make sure it is heard.”



Before 1975, the women of the Marine Corps were known as, the divisive term, “Women Marines.” Today, they are simply known as Marines.



Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti serves as an expeditionary base for U.S. military forces providing support to ships, aircraft and personnel that ensure security throughout Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. The base enables maritime and combat operations in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-Africa relations.

