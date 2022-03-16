Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Essay: Additional scenes from Fort McCoy's 2022 Black History Month observance

    Fort McCoy holds 2022 Black History Month observance

    Momolu Sonie with the Tomah Veterans Affairs Medical Center gives a presentation Feb

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2022

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                             

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    The Fort McCoy community gathered Feb. 17 for the 2022 observance of Black History Month at McCoy's Community Center at Fort McCoy.

    The observance combined the January observance for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which was canceled at the last minute, and the February observance for Black History Month. The observance was coordinated by the Fort McCoy Equal Opportunity Office.

    Chaplain (Maj.) Robert Rand with the Fort McCoy Religious Support Office served as the first guest speaker for the event. Rand spoke about growing up in segregated Mississippi and related the contents of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s letters and speeches to his own childhood experiences.

    The second guest speaker was Momolu Sonie with the Tomah Veterans Affairs Medical Center. Sonie immigrated to the United States from Liberia in 1996 and joined the Army soon after.

    At the end of the observance, Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Michael Poss presented each of the speakers with special appreciation plaques for their support.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.

