Iron Division soldiers graduate sergeants major academy together

The 28th Infantry Division was well represented in a U.S. Army Sergeants Major Academy class that graduated in February. Of the 72 graduates from all Army components – active-duty, Army Reserve and National Guard – five were from Iron Division units while another was from Joint Force Headquarters, Pa. Army National Guard. Graduates say the course is challenging but rewarding and say time management and life balance are keys to success.

Established in 1972, the academy’s mission is to provide the Army with agile and adaptive senior enlisted leaders. It is a requirement from promotion from master sergeant/first sergeant to sergeant major. The course can be completed through a 10-month resident program or a mix of online and in-person instruction that takes nearly two years. Students in this senior enlisted school graduate at Ft. Bliss, Texas after learning a great deal about the Army and themselves.

“You learn teamwork and you learn to ask for help,” said 1st Sgt. Jason Barclay, one of the five division soldiers. “You’re not going to make it through on your own. Time management was probably the big takeaway.”

Barclay was in his current position as first sergeant of the division headquarters battalion’s intelligence and sustainment company when he enrolled. As a civilian, he works in federal law enforcement. He is also a single father to a school-age daughter and knew going in that work commitments, drill weekends and family would all be impacted by the academy. He says his time commitment could vary from 20 to 40 hours per week, most of it spent writing papers and preparing briefings. He advises senior NCOs considering the academy to talk with those who will be impacted.

“As a master sergeant, definitely have that conversation with your first sergeant and your command team. This is going to involve time management and balancing demand,” Barclay said. “You’re not going to balance everything; some things will have to go undone.”

Barclay said he decided to apply for several reasons. He wanted to better himself and the organization he serves; to gain institutional knowledge; and to develop future leaders. He said the course teaches time management, talent management, joint operations and resiliency.

Sgt. Maj. Erika Nyberg is another of the graduates. She serves as the chief medical noncommissioned officer in the 28th Infantry Division’s surgeon cell. She echoed Barclay’s comments and cautioned new students to understand some things in life will have to give while enrolled.

“My biggest piece of advice for those selected to the academy is to make sure it’s the right time for you, that you’ll be able to make time and accomplish all the assignments and manage family commitments,” Nyberg said. “You can’t be good at everything while attending the academy.”

Nyberg said the course material most memorable to her was instruction dealing with joint operations, military activities that involve personnel and units from more than one U.S. service branch.

“At this level, as senior leaders, we need to understand how to work with our joint counterparts,” Nyberg said.

The Iron Division classmates of Barclay and Nyberg are: Sgt. Maj. Han Wang and Sgt. Maj. Joseph Chearney, 55th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade; and Sgt. Maj. Michael Gerner, 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team. Master Sgt. Alisha Peffer is with Joint Force Headquarters. Five more Pa. Army National Guard soldiers are in a class just behind this one. More information about the academy can be found online at usacac.army.mil.

