Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Teachers, principle deliver pies to P.I.E.s on Pi Day

    Teachers, principle deliver pies to P.I.E.s on Pi Day

    Courtesy Photo | Department of Education Activity-C.C. Pinckney Elementary School principle and...... read more read more

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2022

    Story by Alexandra Shea 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Tammy Shadd, C.C. Pinckney Elementary School principle, and a team of teachers delivered pies to Partners in Education across Fort Jackson on National Pi Day, March 14.

    Pi, is the ratio of a circles circumference to its diameter and a well-known constant for those with a love of math. While it is represented by the Greek letter π, it is most often found by its numerical representation 3.141592654 or just 3.14.

    Correlating to the date of March 14, Pi Day was born.

    Across America, businesses take advantage of the day and offer their goods and services for Pi Day with deals such as getting a pizza “pie” for $3.14. C.C. Pinckney teachers and staff also capitalized on the unique day and delivered pies to Partner in Education, or P.I.E.s, on Pi Day.

    Those P.I.E.s have helped support the school and the education of students throughout the year in various ways. From introducing students to possible future careers such as military working dog handlers, firefighters, emergency medical technicians or lawyers to supporting students and staff by ensuring student safety and helping to deliver prizes to students to help encourage broadening their mathematical or reading skills.

    This year’s pies for P.I.E.s on Pi Day recipients included:

    U.S. Army Training Center and Fort Jackson commanding general
    Installation Management Command commander
    Office of the Staff Judge Advocate
    Directorate of Emergency Services
    Child and Youth Services

    “It’s just a small way of saying thank you,” said Shadd.

    To find out about more C.C. Pinckney Elementary School activities, visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/DoDEAPinckneyES.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2022
    Date Posted: 03.16.2022 12:06
    Story ID: 416571
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Teachers, principle deliver pies to P.I.E.s on Pi Day, by Alexandra Shea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Teachers, principle deliver pies to P.I.E.s on Pi Day
    Teachers, principle deliver pies to P.I.E.s on Pi Day
    Teachers, principle deliver pies to P.I.E.s on Pi Day
    Teachers, principle deliver pies to P.I.E.s on Pi Day
    Teachers, principle deliver pies to P.I.E.s on Pi Day
    Teachers, principle deliver pies to P.I.E.s on Pi Day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Partners In Education
    Pi Day
    C.C. Pinckney Elementary School
    pies for P.I.E.s on Pi Day
    Installation Management Command-Fort Jackson
    Department of Educational Activity

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT