Teachers, principle deliver pies to P.I.E.s on Pi Day

Courtesy Photo | Department of Education Activity-C.C. Pinckney Elementary School principle and teachers present Fort Jackson Child and Youth Services staff a pie for P.I.E.s on Pi Day March 14, 2022. The pies were presented to various installation Partners In Education, or P.I.E.s, for their support of the school and students.

Tammy Shadd, C.C. Pinckney Elementary School principle, and a team of teachers delivered pies to Partners in Education across Fort Jackson on National Pi Day, March 14.



Pi, is the ratio of a circles circumference to its diameter and a well-known constant for those with a love of math. While it is represented by the Greek letter π, it is most often found by its numerical representation 3.141592654 or just 3.14.



Correlating to the date of March 14, Pi Day was born.



Across America, businesses take advantage of the day and offer their goods and services for Pi Day with deals such as getting a pizza “pie” for $3.14. C.C. Pinckney teachers and staff also capitalized on the unique day and delivered pies to Partner in Education, or P.I.E.s, on Pi Day.



Those P.I.E.s have helped support the school and the education of students throughout the year in various ways. From introducing students to possible future careers such as military working dog handlers, firefighters, emergency medical technicians or lawyers to supporting students and staff by ensuring student safety and helping to deliver prizes to students to help encourage broadening their mathematical or reading skills.



This year’s pies for P.I.E.s on Pi Day recipients included:



U.S. Army Training Center and Fort Jackson commanding general

Installation Management Command commander

Office of the Staff Judge Advocate

Directorate of Emergency Services

Child and Youth Services



“It’s just a small way of saying thank you,” said Shadd.



To find out about more C.C. Pinckney Elementary School activities, visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/DoDEAPinckneyES.