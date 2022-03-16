I Am Navy Medicine - Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Mackenzie D. Razo

Don’t tell Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Mackenzie D. Razo what she can’t do.



The Ocala, Florida native is a driven, dedicated, and determined Sailor assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton.



She’s also a mother, spouse, and newly promoted MA2 via the command’s Meritoriously Advancement Program.



“Words cannot describe how happy I felt in that moment. I was shocked. I was not expecting that to ever happen,” said Razo, upon being told first hand from command leadership on her unforeseen promotion.



MAP authorizes commanding officers to advance eligible enlisted Sailors in paygrades E5 and below to the next higher paygrade and provides leadership the opportunity to acknowledge those personnel Like Razo whom have demonstrated they are ready for the next level of responsibility by advancing them in rate.



NMRTC Bremerton’s MAP quota for Fiscal Year 2021 was only five, which makes Razo selection out of approximately 450 enlisted personnel – with hospital corpsmen the overwhelming majority - even more notable.



“I work very hard every day to be the best that I can be and set a good example. Being selected means so much and that I am successful in what I am striving to do,’ Razo said, noting that immediately after she found out, she informed her now-retired former supervisor, Senior Chief Master-at-Arms James Carroll and family.



“I was incredibly happy to tell my family, husband and kids, but I really looked up to Senior Chief Carroll while he was in my chain of command. He is still close by and I could tell him that I made it,” related Razo.



Since being assigned to NMRTC Bremerton in 20219, her work ethic and commitment to excel have been firmly centered on her family and career development.



“My Navy career began when I decided to enlist the end of my senior year in high school, and my Navy Medicine career hasn’t begun yet. I am currently completing college classes to apply for the Navy’s Medical Enlisted Commissioning Program,” explained Razo, a Forest High School 2017 graduate who is working towards her Bachelors in Sports and Health Sciences at American Military University.



Her interest in pursuing a commission in the Navy Nurse Corps is directly related to her son.



“My son was born prematurely. The respect and compassion shown to my family during the time that he was in the newborn intensive care unit lit a fire inside that made me want to be a nurse,” said Razo, acknowledging that her original career path was not Navy medicine.



“But after exploring all of my avenues and speaking to many of the nurses here at NMRTC Bremerton I decided it was the best route for me,” added Razo.



After she joined the Navy fresh out of high school she was ready and motivated to be a Sailor. Her master-at-arms training included learning about law enforcement techniques, anti-terrorism tactics and policies. Her first duty station was Strategic Weapons Facility Pacific, working with Marine Corps Security Force Battalion Bangor.



There were professional trials and personnel ordeals. Razo struggled with traditional obstacles experienced by many pregnant women in the military; stereotypical perceptions from co-workers about her abilities, suspicions of trying to avoid duty,



Such obstacles did not dissuade her. If anything, it did manage to add fuel to her inner fire.



“I chose not to let the words get to me and pushed through the negativity. I made my time at NMRTC Bremerton count by getting involved in the command and my community, learning more about the Navy, furthering my education, and taking on collaterals in my workspace to grow my leadership skills and responsibility,” Razo said. “My goal is to be successful for my family and be an example to other young female sailors that pregnancy does not mean a dead end career. Women are often told this as soon as a pregnancy is announced.”



“My current chain of command has been instrumental in my success with their support and recognition,” continued Razo. “I am grateful to be a part of a command where teamwork, respect and support is understood and reciprocated regardless of rank/race/gender. I am proud of what I have accomplished so far and look forward to what I will accomplish in the future alongside my shipmates.”



Razo and the rest of the command’s Security Department daily support and safeguard the Navy surgeon general priority of operational readiness.



“Working in hospital security means that helping ensure smooth operations every day by keeping the peace and finding resolutions to problems that involve security personnel when they arise. My job is to keep our staff and patients safe which ensures a ready medical force.



When asked to sum up her experience with Navy Medicine in one sentence, Razo replied, “This is a period of my life that I can, without a doubt, be proud of.”

