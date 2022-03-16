Celebrating Women’s History at the Far East District

Photo By YOHAN AN | Far East District personnel participate in a Free Breathing, Meditation Yoga Class, at...... read more read more Photo By YOHAN AN | Far East District personnel participate in a Free Breathing, Meditation Yoga Class, at FED headquarters, March 7. This year’s theme “Providing Healing and Promoting Hope,” pays tribute to the ceaseless work of caregivers and recognizes the thousands of ways that women of all cultures have provided both healing and hope throughout history. (U.S. Army photo by An Yo-han) see less | View Image Page

USAG HUMPHREYS, Republic of Korea -- The Far East District Equal Employment Opportunity Office Manager, Steve Brown, organized this year’s events in keeping with the 2022 theme, “Providing Healing and Promoting Hope.” The U.S. Army pays tribute to the ceaseless work of caregivers and recognizes the thousands of ways that women of all cultures have provided both healing and hope throughout history.



Special events included a Free Breathing, Meditation Yoga class, March 7; a Virtual Women’s Health Discussion with Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital Behavioral Health, March 9; and a Virtual Discussion on Available Resources given by Army Community Services (Family and Morale Welfare and Recreation), March 9.



A women’s health static display was also placed on the first floor of the Far East District headquarters building to educate FED personnel and visitors.



“I think these events are a great way to celebrate Women’s History Month, and also highlight some of the important achievements that women have made throughout history,” said Jisun Kang, FED deputy chief of Contracting. “Having our own FED women, such as SoCheung Lee, lead this yoga event is very inspirational. Celebrating women not only on a national scale, but also recognizing women in our own district is something that we can be proud of.”



According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Yoga is an ancient and complex practice, rooted in Indian philosophy. It began as a spiritual practice but has become popular as a way of promoting physical and mental well-being.



“Yoga goes well beyond the physical attributes of improved strength and flexibility,” said Maj. Heathra King, deputy chief of FED Security, Plans and Operations. “Practicing yoga offers an opportunity to increase awareness, focus, resiliency, patience, and gratitude. It is a journey I have been on for 23 years.”



During the Virtual Women’s Health Discussion, Lt. Col. Shamecca Scott, the installation director of Psychological Health, spoke on women and depression, and some treatment options to deal with life stress and trauma.



“Depression is a very common diagnoses in women, one of the leading causes of disability worldwide,” said Scott. “It’s a major contributor to the global burden of disease. Women are diagnosed with depression twice as more as men. Research and clinical application show men are impacted and diagnosed, as well.



“The bottom line is we must prioritize mental health for women and our next generation. If you notice you are experiencing some symptoms of depression, I encourage you to reach out to your primary health physician or behavior health, so that we can help get the assistance you need,” said Scott.



ACS Family Advocacy Program Specialist, Olivia Bourke, shared prevention tools and highlighted various services that serve the needs of the USAG Humphreys community.



“Know that you have a family at ACS. If you have a need or question, we are the social services agency on the installation,” said Bourke. “We want to be where families are and provide service for the needs of the community.



“We focus on how we can reduce stress and depression by directly addressing the underlying issues that are presenting in a home before it becomes a crisis. It’s important to note that family violence, no matter how it presents, is really a manifestation of an unmet need,” she said.



Women’s History Month honors and celebrates the struggles and achievements of American women throughout the history of the United States. It also stands as a reminder of the strength the Army has and will gain through having a high-quality and diverse all-volunteer force.