    Photo Essay: 89B ALC students complete ammo inspection training at Fort McCoy’s Ammunition Supply Point Point, Part I

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2022

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                             

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Students in the 89B Advanced Leader Course (ALC) conduct ammunition inspection training Feb. 3, 2022, at the Fort McCoy Ammunition Supply Point (ASP) at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    The ALC is taught by instructors with the Regional Training Site-Maintenance at Fort McCoy.

    An ALC is a branch-specific course that provides Soldiers selected for promotion to staff sergeant an opportunity to enhance leadership, technical skill, tactical expertise and experience needed to lead squad-size units.

    For the munitions inspection training, ASP Accountable Officer Jasen Alexander showed students and their instructors how to properly inspect and document munitions that these 89B Soldiers will likely have to inspect in the future.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.

    Date Taken: 03.15.2022
    Date Posted: 03.15.2022 22:58
    Story ID: 416536
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Wisconsin
    training
    Fort McCoy
    89B
    89B Advanced Leader Course
    ammunition supply specialist

