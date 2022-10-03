Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Corps and Navy aviation fly together for manned-unmanned teaming

    VMX-1 Flight

    Photo By Lance Cpl. Jade Venegas | An AH-1Z Viper (top) with Marine Operational and Test Evaluation Squadron 1 (VMX-1)

    EL CENTRO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2022

    Story by Maj. Jorge Hernandez 

    Communication Directorate             

    Washington, D.C. – Marines from Marine Operational Test and Evaluation Squadron One (VMX-1) and sailors from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 23 (HSC-23) teamed up to conduct tactics development in integrating manned and unmanned rotary-wing aircraft at Naval Air Facility El Centro, California on March 10, 2022.

    During the exercise, VMX-1’s UH-1Y Venom and AH-1Z Viper helicopters conducted attacks while Marines and sailors operating in the ground control station assisted with the target detection and strike coordination utilizing a MQ-8C Fire Scout.

    “This opportunity promotes greater familiarization and concept development of the manned-unmanned teaming that builds confidence and efficiency throughout the Blue-Green Team,” said VMX-1 Commanding Officer Col. Byron Sullivan. “Our partnership plays an integral part of the Commandant and [Chief of Naval Operation]’s vision to embrace the future of warfare and turn it into our advantage on the battlefield.”

    The services continue to develop manned-unmanned tactics to better align with the 2018 National Defense Strategy and the Commandant’s Planning Guidance. As the exercise in El Centro progressed, the Navy-Marine Corps team became more proficient in planning, communicating, and coordinating effective fires from manned and unmanned rotary-wing aircraft. The proliferation of unmanned rotary wing platforms on U.S. Navy ships makes integration with Marine rotary wing and the MQ-8C a likelihood in the littoral environment.

    “Adversaries are going to be placed on the horns of a dilemma as we strengthen our naval expeditionary force in leveraging unmanned systems to complement our rotary wing,” said VMX-1 Science and Technology lead Maj. Ben Henry.

    The mission of VMX-1 is to conduct operational test and evaluation of Marine Corps aviation platforms and systems.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2022
    Date Posted: 03.15.2022 09:17
    Story ID: 416481
    Location: EL CENTRO, CA, US 
