Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Patriot Battery Validates Readiness

    U.S. Patriot Battery Validates Readiness

    Courtesy Photo | Soldiers assigned to the 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade conduct a crew readiness...... read more read more

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.14.2022

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Forces Korea

    USAG Humphreys, Republic of Korea – Following the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea recent increase of missile launch frequency in 2022 and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command’s enhanced ballistic missile defense directive, the 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade stationed in the Republic of Korea - increased the intensity of their certification exercise to demonstrate USFK’s capabilities and commitment to defend the ROK against any threat or adversary.

    DPRK’s significant increase in its missile testing activity undermines peace, security and destabilizes the Northeast Asia region.

    The 35th ADA Patriot unit validated their armistice and wartime mission requirements to protect and defend the ROK-U.S. Alliance by moving to a remote location, occupying its wartime defensive position, emplacing the Patriot missile system, and executing air and missile defense operations under a simulated combat scenario.

    While this type of training is routinely conducted by U.S. Patriot batteries across the ROK, its increased intensity of its certification underscores the seriousness USFK takes against the DPRK’s recent missile launch behavior.

    USFK remains at a high level of readiness and continues to maintain a robust combined defense posture to protect the ROK against any threat or adversary.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2022
    Date Posted: 03.14.2022 23:44
    Story ID: 416468
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Patriot Battery Validates Readiness, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    U.S. Patriot Battery Validates Readiness
    U.S. Patriot Battery Validates Readiness
    U.S. Patriot Battery Validates Readiness

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    8th army
    air defense artillery
    ADA
    air defense
    Patriot
    rok-us alliance
    rok
    republic of korea
    eighth army
    35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade
    8A
    we go together

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT