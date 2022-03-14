Women in Service: Great Lakes Fire & Emergency Services

It’s Women’s History Month onboard Naval Station Great Lakes. Integrated amongst our Navy Sailors working, living, and training are the civilian staff maintaining and supporting them and their missions. Three women with Great Lakes Fire & Emergency Services are part of one of the busiest fire departments under Commander, Navy Installations Command.

Tammy Wyble, a native of Waukegan, Illinois, has worked as a fire prevention inspector with Great Lakes for three years. She chose to go into first response with the fire department after losing her home to a fire four years ago. Prior to her work with the fire department, Wyble worked at Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command and Training Support Center as a building manager. Her favorite part of the job is interacting with others on base and in the community and teaching them about fire safety.

“It’s important to have women in first response to have an inclusive and diverse work force,” said Wyble. “I encourage women looking to go into the fire service to do so because it is so rewarding knowing you are helping others and keeping the community safe.”

Bethany Bott, a firefighter and emergency medical technician from Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin, joined the fire service after her active duty service in the Navy. She’s been a firefighter for four years and with Great Lakes for two. She is presently working on her Bachelor’s degree in fire science management and is slated to graduate this year. Her favorite part of her job is never knowing what will happen, finding it exciting.

“I feel it’s important to have women in first responder positions as it brings in a different skillset as females tend to be more compassionate and are good at multi-tasking,” said Bott. “I would love to be an advocate for other females who would be interested in becoming firefighters. You can do anything you out your mind to!”

Fire Lieutenant Stacy Steinike, from San Diego, went into the fire service after serving four years in the United States Air Force and first served with the federal fire department in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She’s been a firefighter for 24 years total including 16 years with Great Lakes. Her favorite part of the job is being able to help people and never knowing what each shift will bring.

“It’s great to get different ideas, perspectives and possible solutions from a variety of people when working towards common goals and objectives,” said Steinike. “My advice to women contemplating joining the fire service would be that it’s a difficult job physically, mentally and emotionally but it is also a very rewarding career.”

To join Great Lakes Fire & Emergency Services, apply on usajobs.gov at https://www.usajobs.gov/job/639768100.

