U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Awards Contract to Dredge Cleveland Harbor

Photo By Jess Levenson | U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District contractor Ryba Marine Construction Co....... read more read more Photo By Jess Levenson | U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District contractor Ryba Marine Construction Co. pumps out dredged material from a scow in Cleveland Harbor and into a confined disposal facility, Cleveland, OH, November 3, 2020. The full material scows were transported by the Tug Thomas R. Morrish to the contractor-furnished material placement site. see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Buffalo District awarded a $5.98 million contract to Michigan-based Walsh Service Solutions on March 10 to conduct dredging of the federal navigation channel in Cleveland Harbor.



Dredging of harbors like Cleveland’s ensures accessible depths for large vessels, the continued flow of commodities across the Great Lakes, and the economic viability of United States waterways.



“Maintaining the operation of our nation’s ports is more critical than ever to the vitality of the nation,” said Lt. Col. Eli Adams, commander of the Buffalo District. “We’re proud of our partnerships with the City of Cleveland, the state of Ohio, and our representatives in Congress that have made this contract award happen, and we look forward to beginning dredging this summer.”



Dredging of the harbor is scheduled to take place during two seasonal periods, from May to July and October through December.



A total of approximately 250,000 cubic yards of material is contracted to be mechanically dredged from the bed of the harbor between the two periods. The material will be hydraulically placed in both contractor-furnished and USACE-operated confined disposal facilities.



Dredging of Cleveland Harbor is conducted annually by USACE, based on availability of funding.



Cleveland Harbor is a deep draft commercial harbor which handled 11.9 million tons of cargo, including iron ore (58%), limestone (21%) and cement and concrete (7%) in 2019. Waterborne transportation facilitated by the harbor supports $545.7 million in business revenue, 2,391 direct, indirect, and induced jobs, and $183.8 million in labor income to the national transportation sector.



Operation, maintenance and dredging of harbors like Cleveland by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is critical to the economy of Ohio, the Great Lakes region, and the United States.



More photos available at: https://flickr.com/photos/buffalousace/albums/72157716857551357



The Buffalo District delivers world class engineering solutions to the Great Lakes region, the Army and the Nation in order to ensure national security, environmental sustainability, water resource management, and emergency assistance during peace and war.