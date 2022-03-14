Witnessing the Integration of Women into the Navy

Information Systems Technician 1st Class Dora-Lee Arjona is a U.S. Navy Reserve Sailor from Houston, Texas, currently deployed to Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti where she serves as the mobile tactical comms lead petty officer. She began her Navy career in 1993 when the Navy was undergoing a cultural shift towards opening the pathway for women to serve in a greater variety of roles.



“When I came in, women were only on tender ships,” says Arjona. “We weren’t actually on a lot of the ships just yet. The Navy was looking to integrate and have more women at sea on the various ships, so they had something called the ‘Women at Sea’ program where we were able to go aboard different vessels to see how the integration was going to go. They also got to see how well men and women could start working together. It was kind of an experiment. Obviously, it was very successful because now we have women on various types of ships including submarines.”



While progress towards equal opportunities for all people is a continuous evolution in our culture, Arjona feels that the military has been the place where she truly feels accepted.



“I feel like the military is just always a step ahead in trying to resolve those issues,” she says.

“When I joined the Navy, I stopped having to pretend that I was someone I wasn’t. I was being accepted for who I am. At home, I can tell if I am being disregarded because I am a woman or because I am Hispanic. The military is so diverse, I feel like I was given more opportunity. In the Navy, when I am in competition, it is about being the best and doing the best. I’m a shipmate not a female.”

During Women’s History Month, Arjona feels that it is important to properly reflect on the knowledge we have gained from the past as we look toward our future.



“History means lessons learned, sometimes the easy way, sometimes the hard way.” she says. “We can’t forget what has happened in the past, so that we can continue to make better strides forward. If we forget our past, we are destined to repeat it.”



Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti serves as an expeditionary base for U.S. military forces providing support to ships, aircraft and personnel that ensure security throughout Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. The base enables maritime and combat operations in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-Africa relations.

Date Taken: 03.14.2022 Date Posted: 03.14.2022 Location: DJ Hometown: HOUSTON, TX, US