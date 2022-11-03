For 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (MTN), the sky is the limit

FORT BLISS, TEXAS - The 29th U.S. deployment to Kosovo Force (KFOR) is at an end, and with it comes reflection and a glance to what is next. For the 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain) the sky is the limit.



The KFOR Regional Command - East (RC-E) mission is commanded by Col. Brey Hopkins of the 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (MTN) out of Jericho, Vermont. In addition to the brigade headquarters, 1st Squadron, 172nd Cavalry (MTN), with units located in Lyndon, Newport, Bennington, and St. Albans, are also ending their tour as part of RC-E (unit from Lyndon was on a separate deployment). I sat down with Col. Hopkins to get his perspective on the deployment, and what he sees next for the 86th IBCT (MTN). "Operationally, I couldn't be prouder of what we did here as part of KFOR29," said Col. Hopkins. "The output we were able to create was truly remarkable. When you look at the number of patrols conducted by U.S., Latvian, Polish and Turkish Soldiers, to the Women for Women training we put on with Task Force Medical and our civil military engagement coordinator, to our liaison monitoring teams meeting and working across our AO, and many other coordinated efforts, you are looking at a deliberate and sustained effort by our Soldiers here in Regional Command - East," said Hopkins.



KFOR29 first arrived in Kosovo in July 2021, and Soldiers will arrive home by the end of March 2021. During our rotation, our operational tasks were many, highlighted by combatting wild fires in Kosovo, response to a license plate dispute in the north, Best Mountain Warrior Competition, and taking part in Operation Rehearsal Exercise (OPREH) Level II.



"This brigade has so much potential," said Hopkins. "The varying missions this deployment has posed across multiple combatant commands, to include significant support to the evacuation from Afghanistan, have been nothing short of remarkable," said Hopkins. "I really could not be prouder of the efforts of all our Soldiers."



Vermont is also home to the Army Mountain Warfare School, and has played a significant role in Guerrier Nordiques - an Arctic training mission that trains Soldiers how to operate and survive in frigid temperatures. Both are critical elements of future plans for the Army as a whole, which puts Vermont in a unique place to have a heightened level of viability now and into the future. “The Vermont Army National Guard is uniquely positioned with the Army Mountain Warfare School and continuous participation in the Arctic," said Hopkins. "Service members from across the military should take the winter the phase of the Warfare School. It is an exceptional school and teaches critical winter survival and operational skills that are meaningful for missions in the cold. The Artic missions have Soldiers working with other military members from different services and countries. Given the recent publication of the US Army Arctic Warfare Strategy, the 86th IBCT (MTN), as the only mountain trained and equipped BCT in the US Army, is superbly postured for continued relevance," said Hopkins.



Soldiers from Vermont, Colorado, Connecticut, Massachusetts and many other states are poised to return home in the coming weeks. Reflecting back on the past year, the capabilities of units in the Vermont National Guard, including the 86th IBCT (MTN), look to remain relevant and impactful for the Army and National Guard missions for years to come. Whether it's COVID-19 response, various federal deployments across the world, support in Washington, D.C., joint training through the State Partnership Program, or training with Canadian Soldiers in the Artic, Soldiers from Vermont and all the states that comprise the 86th IBCT (MTN) remain ready. Col. Hopkins summed it succinctly, "I can't wait to see what this brigade does next."

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2022 Date Posted: 03.13.2022 12:47 Story ID: 416379 Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, For 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (MTN), the sky is the limit, by CPT Mikel Arcovitch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.