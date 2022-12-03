Earhart Village (Zone D3) Drinking Water Data Package Submitted to Hawaii Department of Health

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii – The Interagency Drinking Water System Team (IDWST) submitted test results and other operational information for Earhart Village (Zone D3) to the Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) for final review March 12.



This submission means 19 of 19 zone drinking water data packages have been accepted by DOH.



Earhart Village provides housing for all branches of the military with predominantly Air Force and Army residents. Mokulele Elementary School, Nimitz Elementary School, Assets School, Holy Family Catholic Academy, Hickam School Age Care, Hickam Teen Center, Trinity Missionary Baptist Church, Church of Christ at Pearl Harbor, Hickam Main Child Development Center (CDC), and Hickam West CDC are also located in Zone D3.



Post home and non-residential building flushing data results for Zone D3 will be posted on the IDWST Flushing and Sampling Data website within the next few days. This data includes lab results from the Navy and DOH.



Pending validation of these results, DOH’s final review should take approximately seven days. DOH uses multiple lines of evidence to evaluate sample data. These lines of evidence are used to confirm no contamination is entering the Navy water system and no contamination remains in the affected zone. Once DOH determines the Navy’s drinking water is safe to drink, it will amend the health advisory for Zone D3.



After DOH amends the advisory for this zone, the respective housing office will email a letter to residents stating their water is safe to drink. Once residents are notified, those who are occupying temporary alternate lodging are expected to re-occupy their residence within two days. For non-resident facilities within the zones, JBPHH will notify the respective facility managers.



To ensure any future water issues are immediately addressed, the Navy has established rapid response teams who are available to respond to calls 24 hours a day. The teams can be reached by calling the JBPHH Emergency Operations Center at any of the following phone numbers:



·(808) 449-1979

·(808) 448-3262

·(808) 448-2557

·(808) 448-2570

·(808) 448-2583



For more information, residents can refer to the Resident Resource Guide. Additional resources, Temporary Lodging Allowance (TLA) claim information, updates on water recovery efforts and news are available at: www.cpf.navy.mil/JBPHH-Water-Updates/.



Impacted residents can contact DOH at sdwb@doh.hawaii.gov or 808-586-4258.



The Army’s Task Force Ohana Family Assistance Center at the AMR Community Center will provide support for all AMR residents and Army residents returning home in any housing area. The services at the community center will include finance, Army Emergency Relief, Exceptional Family Member Program, and more. For any questions, contact the Task Force Ohana hotline at (808) 620-7938 or (808) 620-7951.



Resources specific to Department of the Air Force (DAF) personnel are available at https://websites.dso.mil/sites/water-concern/. DAF members needing assistance with TLA can make an appointment with the 15th Comptroller Squadron at https://tlaclaims.setmore.com.



The IDWST is composed of representatives from the Navy, Army, DOH, and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.



DOH’s Nov. 29, 2021, public health advisory for the Navy water system remains in effect for zones A3 (Iroquois Point), C1 (Sub Base), C2 (Hale Alii, Marine Barracks, Hospital Point), C3 (Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Hospital Point), D2 (Hale Na Koa, Officer Field, Onizuka Village), and D3 (Earhart Village).

