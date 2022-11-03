Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Essay: 'Not Just April' trophy presented to DFMWR team at Fort McCoy

    'Not Just April' trophy presented to DFMWR team at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2022

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                             

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Members of the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation team who walked 723.85 miles for the #NotJustApril walk event organized by the Fort McCoy Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention Program Office are presented with the event trophy March 10, 2022, at Rumpel Fitness Center at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    Rebecca Wilkinson with the SHARP office, Fort McCoy Garrison Command team members, and others were on hand to present the trophy.

    Team members included Liz Faber, Izaiah Thompson, Julie Pressler, Michael Rex, and Danielle Petska.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.

