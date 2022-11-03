Photo Essay: 'Not Just April' trophy presented to DFMWR team at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Members of the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Members of the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation team who walked 723.85 miles for the #NotJustApril walk event organized by the Fort McCoy Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention Program Office are presented with the event trophy March 10, 2022, at Rumpel Fitness Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. Rebecca Wilkinson with the SHARP office, Fort McCoy Garrison Command team members, and others were on hand to present the trophy. Team members included Liz Faber, Izaiah Thompson, Julie Pressler, Michael Rex, and Danielle Petska. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Members of the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation team who walked 723.85 miles for the #NotJustApril walk event organized by the Fort McCoy Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention Program Office are presented with the event trophy March 10, 2022, at Rumpel Fitness Center at Fort McCoy, Wis.



Rebecca Wilkinson with the SHARP office, Fort McCoy Garrison Command team members, and others were on hand to present the trophy.



Team members included Liz Faber, Izaiah Thompson, Julie Pressler, Michael Rex, and Danielle Petska.



