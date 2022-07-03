A Prepared, Lethal Navy Team: The Surest Guarantor of the Peace Naval Air Forces Atlantic Visits CVN 77

Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class Bryan Valek | 220307-N-UD000-1234 ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 7, 2022) Rear Adm. John F. Meier, commander,...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class Bryan Valek | 220307-N-UD000-1234 ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 7, 2022) Rear Adm. John F. Meier, commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic, right, directs aircraft as the Landing Signal Officer aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), March 7, 2022. George H.W. Bush is underway participating in a Group Sail exercise as part of a routine training with the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (GHWBCSG). GHWBCSG is an integrated combat weapons system that delivers superior combat capability to deter, and if necessary, defeat America’s adversaries in support of national security. The strike group achieves its mission by projecting the combined power of George H.W. Bush, Carrier Air Wing 7, Destroyer Squadron 26, and the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Bryan Valek) see less | View Image Page

ATLANTIC OCEAN - Rear Adm. John F. Meier, commander, Naval Air Forces Atlantic, visited USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), March 7.



Meier visited the ship to observe carrier operations and to engage with key leaders and Sailors from George H.W. Bush and Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 – collectively Team Jackpot. Team Jackpot refers to the combination of CVN 77 and CVW-7 (777) - a warfighting jackpot for combatant commanders.



“My focus is on USS George H.W. Bush, Carrier Air Wing 7, and the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group,” said Meier. “As you train, you must be wholly prepared – mentally and physically – to be as lethal as you possibly can be as watchstanders and as a team. I’ve found that mindset, coupled with action, is the surest guarantor of the peace.”



Team Jackpot, along with Destroyer Squadron 26, the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55), and the Information Warfare Commander make up the team led by Commander, Carrier Strike Group 10, George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (GHWBCSG).



The GHWBCSG is underway completing Group Sail as part of a routine training cycle.



The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is an integrated combat weapons system that delivers superior combat capability to deter and if necessary, defeat America’s adversaries in support of national security. It achieves its mission by projecting the combined power of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier George H.W. Bush, CVW-7, Destroyer Squadron 26, the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55), and its Information Warfare Commander.



George H.W. Bush delivers superior combat capability across all domains to compete, deter, and defeat our adversaries as the flagship of the GHWBCSG.



CVW-7 delivers decisive combat victories as part of the CSG’s combat weapons system. The squadrons of CVW-7 are Strike Fighter Squadron 143 “Pukin’ Dogs,” Strike Fighter Squadron 103 “Jolly Rogers,” Strike Fighter Squadron 86 “Sidewinders,” Strike Fighter Squadron 136 “Knighthawks,” Electronic Attack Squadron 140 “Patriots,” Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron 121 “Bluetails,” Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 5 “Nightdippers,” and Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 46 “Grandmasters.”