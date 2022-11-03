Jungle Experts come together to share experiences, know how.

Courtesy Photo | WHINSEC Partner Nation Representatives visited the 7th Special Forces Group on March 8...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | WHINSEC Partner Nation Representatives visited the 7th Special Forces Group on March 8 & 9 at Eglin AFB in order to share their experiences and to provide their expertise on Jungle operations. see less | View Image Page

On March 8 & 9, WHINSEC Partner Nation Instructors, participated in a Jungle Operations symposium at the 7th Special Forces Group at Eglin Air Force Base. Brazilian Army PNI, CSM Flavio de Luna - Warfare Jungle Expert, Guatemalan Army PNI, SGM Edson Castellanos - Kaibil (Ranger) Expert, and Colombian Police PNI, Deputy Commissioner (SGM) Edson Calderon Espinosa - Jungla (Jungle) Expert, shared their experiences with members of the 7th SFG. They discussed topics such as: health and performance, survival, movement, tactics and communications in a jungle environment.



Calderon commented, "it was a very well organized event that allowed us to share with the other participants our experiences in the execution of special operations in this type of terrain. The procedures, technologies and prospects presented at the symposium made it possible to show that at WHINSEC we are doing the job well, by training and qualifying the students from friendly countries of the region n maximizing the human talent of each force and updating the doctrines that aim to work as a team as a brotherhood or as the union of nations that seek the security of the Hemisphere.



Castellanos added, “An event very well coordinated, in which there was the opportunity to share information, based on experiences lived in operations carried out in the jungle, in which the movement is slow, exhausting, suffocating and being adapted to that environment can make a difference in the results of the operations, the jungle as a theater of operations, is quite a challenge for movement, but even so if you become part of the jungle you will be like a warrior of antiquity because many times the jungle puts technology to the test, we went to talk about our life experiences.”



De Luna concluded, “The main intention of the seminar was for the American Special Forces. Due to the number of years in combat, in an urban, or desert environment in the Middle East, they felt they lost some of the experiences of working in the jungle. Realizing their area of operations contains many jungle areas, they decided to have this seminar where Calderon, Castellanos and I bring fresh experience about the particularities of working in the jungle.”