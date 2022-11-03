Photo Essay: Scenes from Fort McCoy's 2022 Black History Month observance

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Garrison Commander Col. Michael Poss presents Momolu Sonie with the Tomah Veterans...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Garrison Commander Col. Michael Poss presents Momolu Sonie with the Tomah Veterans Affairs Medical Center with a a Commander’s Coin for Excellence on Feb. 17, 2022, during the 2022 Fort McCoy Black History Month observance in McCoy's Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. Sonie was one of two speakers for the event. The observance combined the January observance for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which was canceled at the last minute, and the February observance for Black History Month. The observance was coordinated by the Fort McCoy Equal Opportunity Office. For more information about Black History Month, visit www.blackhistorymonth.gov. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

The Fort McCoy community gathered Feb. 17 for the 2022 observance of Black History Month at McCoy's Community Center at Fort McCoy.



The observance combined the January observance for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which was canceled at the last minute, and the February observance for Black History Month. The observance was coordinated by the Fort McCoy Equal Opportunity Office.



Chaplain (Maj.) Robert Rand with the Fort McCoy Religious Support Office served as the first guest speaker for the event. Rand spoke about growing up in segregated Mississippi and related the contents of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s letters and speeches to his own childhood experiences.



The second guest speaker was Momolu Sonie with the Tomah Veterans Affairs Medical Center. Sonie immigrated to the United States from Liberia in 1996 and joined the Army soon after.



At the end of the observance, Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Michael Poss presented each of the speakers with special appreciation plaques for their support.



