    U.S. Forces Prepare to Join Norway’s Biennial Exercise Cold Response 22

    V36 Conducts Cold Weather Training

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Christopher Gracia, a native of Miami, and a rifleman

    BODØ, 18, NORWAY

    03.11.2022

    Story by 2nd Lt. Jasmine Scott 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force

    BODØ, NORWAY – Thousands of U.S. Marines and Sailors are scheduled to participate in Norway’s Exercise Cold Response 22, the ninth iteration of this exercise, occurring from March 14 – April 1, 2022.

    The exercise is designed to enhance military capabilities and allied cooperation during a high-intensity warfighting scenario in a challenging Arctic environment with rugged terrain and extreme cold weather. This iteration will emphasize and test critical activities ranging from the reception of allied and partner reinforcements and command and control interoperability, to combined joint operations, maritime prepositioning force logistics, integration with The Royal Netherlands Navy, and reacting against an adversary force in a dynamic training environment.

    U.S. forces began training in Norway in December as Marine units conducted cold weather training and planning in the lead up to the exercise.

    Approximately 200 military vehicles, attack and assault aircraft and other equipment departed Camp Lejeune, N.C., in January as part of II Marine Expeditionary Force’s participation in Exercise Cold Response 2022.

    U.S. forces traveling to Norway are following COVID-19 mitigation protocols. All deploying troops are vaccinated, and tested before and after travel. Self-sufficient logistics and medical components are structured to support the Marines and Sailors in event of emergencies.

    Media interested in covering U.S. participation in the exercise from March 14-April 1, should contact II Marine Expeditionary Force Communication Strategy and Operations’ media officer, U.S. Marine 1st Lt. Jasmine Scott at iimefcommstrat@usmc.mil.

    For imagery and video of II Marine Expeditionary Force in Exercise Cold Response 2022, go to: www.dvidshub.net/feature/ColdResponse.

