2ID/RUCD assists South Korea in the fight against the wildfire

Photo By Capt. Frank Spatt | Soldiers from the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-US Combined Division support South Korean firefighters in battling wildfires near Uljin, Republic of Korea, March 10, 2022. The brigade is using CH-47 Chinook and UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters configured with a Bambi Bucket to drop water onto the fires to assist the Republic of Korea in stopping the spread of the blaze.

CAMP CARROLL, South Korea— Soldiers from 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-US Combined Division assisted the city of Daegu in fighting forest fires on the east coast of Korea on March 10 and 11, 2022.



“This was a great opportunity today to work with our Korean partners and solidify our alliance by assisting the city of Daegu with their firefighting,” said Lt. Col. Bridget Dalziel, the 2nd Assault Helicopter Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment commander and officer in charge of the 2ID’s firefighting mission. “It was an honor to be out here and to have my Soldiers participate in this great humanitarian mission.”



2nd Combat Aviation Brigade provided three UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters from 2-2 AHB and two CH-47 Chinook helicopters from 3rd General Support Aviation Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment as well as 62 personnel from across 2CAB to assist in fighting the wildfires by utilizing bambi buckets to drop water on the fires. Soldiers have conducted 40 hours cumulative flight time to contain, suppress and prevent the fires.



“I think it’s a fantastic opportunity to come together in international partnership to address a problem here in Korea,” said Maj. Charles Hale, an operations officer with 2-2 AHB. “What we were able to see was a united team of military, civilian and the city officials of Daegu come together in a common cause. It’s inspirational to be part of a team like this to the mutual benefit of the Republic of Korea.”



The buckets attached to the UH-60 helicopters hold approximately 540 gallons of water and the buckets attached to the CH-47 hold approximately 1,000 gallons. The aircraft were able to drop approximately 12 buckets of water per hour, utilizing the local water reservoir at Kach’ang-josuji, five miles south of the city of Daegu as their water supply to fight the fires.