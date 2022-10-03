AMC Commander Visits Dyess AFB and Celebrates the 317th AW’s 80th Anniversary

Gen. Mike Minihan, Air Mobility Command commander, visited members of the 317th Airlift Wing and joined in celebrating the wing’s 80th Anniversary at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, March 4-5, 2022.



During his visit, Minihan engaged with Airmen in the virtual reality lab and learned how the 317th AW is leveraging this capability for advanced aircraft maintenance training techniques. At the isochronal inspection hangar, he received a demonstration of their new capabilities, including the bench stock program and new snap on automated toolboxes.



“It’s incredibly inspiring and confidence-building to see how far this wing has come while continuing to provide airlift around the globe,” said Minihan. “It’s phenomenal to be back at Dyess.”



Minihan expressed his appreciation for the many outstanding Airmen who continued the mission after he served at Dyess as the Operations Officer and Commander of the 40th Airlift Squadron between 2003 and 2006.



“You display a whole lot of drive, and you are out there leading the charge,” Minihan said. “Thanks for getting after it when nobody is looking.”



Minihan also met with dedicated Airmen who are working toward diversity, inclusion, and resilience initiatives for the entire wing. The team provided an update on current efforts to ensure all Airmen know they are a valuable part of the Dyess Team.



To finalize his base visit, Minihan served as the keynote speaker at the 80th Anniversary Gala, commemorating the 317th AW’s legacy and honoring the community and civic leaders.



“To the Dyess AFB community, you truly are the best,” said Minihan. “Thank you for what you do for this base and for our Airmen.”



Wing leadership spoke about the incredible historical accomplishments of the 317th AW, including the combat airdrop operations during the Pacific War, flying more than 100 daily missions during the Berlin Airlift, and acting as a key component in the Vietnam War.



The wing celebrated peer-voted award winners and enjoyed live music and historical displays. They also presented a heritage video to honor their past accomplishments and look toward the future of the 317th AW.



“Every ounce of our heritage, duty, and honor will be needed and tested,” said Minihan. “The 317th AW Airmen will do nothing short of adding to the legacy of the Jungle Skippers as they secure the peace and prosperity of this great nation.”

