Sign Up and Save 15%! New MILITARY STAR Cardholders Will Receive Discount on First-Day Purchases March 10 to 24

DALLAS – Army & Air Force Exchange Service shoppers can enjoy springtime savings by opening and using a new MILITARY STAR® account.



From March 10 to March 24, new cardholders will receive 15% off first-day purchases, an increase from the regular 10% discount for new cardholders. The discount will be applied as a credit on the first monthly billing statement.



“MILITARY STAR shoppers save with everyday discounts, exclusive offers and the card’s fair and flexible terms,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s senior enlisted advisor. “The special 15% off first-day purchases for new cardholders is another way the military community saves with MILITARY STAR.”



The 15% discount applies to purchases made everywhere the MILITARY STAR card is accepted, including all exchanges, commissaries and online at ShopMyExchange.com, myNavyExchange.com and ShopCGX.com. Department of Defense civilians and retirees are eligible to apply for a card. All honorably discharged Veterans who have confirmed their eligibility to shop at ShopMyExchange.com can use their MILITARY STAR card discount shopping the Exchange online.



Cardholders earn 2% in rewards points on their MILITARY STAR purchases and receive a $20 reward every 2,000 points. Rewards offer excludes the Military Clothing line of credit.



Other benefits of the MILITARY STAR card include:



• Free shipping on all ShopMyExchange.com and MyNavyExchange.com orders.

• 5 cents off every gallon of gas at Exchange and participating MCX and NEX fuel locations.

• 10% off all Exchange restaurant purchases.

• The lowest flat-rate APR among store cards—rate is offered to all cardholders upon account approval.

• No annual, late or over-limit fees.

• Reduced-interest deployment plan with no payments required for eligible customers.



It matters where the military community shops. 100% of Exchange earnings are reinvested in the military community. In the last 10 years, the Exchange has provided $3.4 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs. When shoppers use the MILITARY STAR card, the Exchange also saves on credit card transaction fees—savings that add up to millions of dollars a year—which allows the Exchange to better support Warfighters and their families.



The MILITARY STAR card is administered by the Army & Air Force Exchange Service and is accepted at all military exchanges and commissaries. For more information, visit MyECP.com.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.4 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



