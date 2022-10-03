Security Personnel Participate in M240 Training

Sailors from Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota security department gathered for a weapons familiarization course at the gun range Sierra del Retin near Barbate, Spain, Feb. 8, 2022.



The training was to qualify security personnel on the M240 machine gun since they have the potential to utilize the weapon system while on boats. This was the first such training for the department since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



“This training is very important for the Sailors since most of them have never seen or had the opportunity to put hand on this weapon,” said Master-at-Arms 1st Class Austin Harvey. “It gives them the opportunity to learn a new skill on a new weapon system and gives them the ability to pass down the information they received to other Sailors who may have never seen this weapons as well.”



According to Harvey the M240 is a very reliable weapon system, but there is always the potential of a negligent discharge. With that in mind, being able to operate a weapon like this in potentially stressful conditions only makes the training even more important. That is why the training is required to be held annually for anyone who shoots the weapon and the weapons instructors are required to participate twice a year.



“The amount and quality of training needs to be at the highest level to instill confidence and that very important muscle memory into each Sailor who operates it,” said Harvey. “This is very important since if the time comes that we have to utilize the 240s, we have highly trained and competent gunners who are able to operate the weapon under stressful conditions.”

This training took a bit more coordination to set up since it had been over two years since the previous course. Additionally, there is no range located on the installation to conduct these type of shoots so it required requesting assistance from the host nation to support the request.



“Putting together the range, it was more of figuring out the process again since we have not conducted one since 2019, and everyone who had the knowledge of how to do it has already changed duty stations,” said Harvey. “You normally utilize a program called RFMSS (Range Facility Management Support System) to schedule a range time, whereas here since the 240 range is a Spanish-controlled range we had to rely on Ms. Brenda Navarro Castellet, the host nation protocol advisor, to make those arrangements for us.”



There were several approvals and logistics required in close coordination with our Spanish counterparts to make this training shoot a reality. The Spanish helped us to accomplish our mission by providing the range and providing security escorts for the weapons off base to the range highlighting the partnership between the two countries.



“The Spanish were very helpful with this process and it was great to work with them,” said Harvey. “It’s always good to be able to establish those working/professional connections with our host nation partners so that we can conduct these type of training events and it helps to give them a understanding of how we operate.”



So, while these types of training may be routine and easily coordinated in the States, it’s clear that while overseas the necessity for a strong partnership with the host nation is needed to meet general training qualification. This evolution highlights that the close ties we have with our Spanish counterparts here is equally as important as the training itself.

