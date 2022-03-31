Army's annual housing satisfaction survey extended until March 7

Courtesy Photo | WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, Hawaii -- The Army has extended its annual annual housing...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, Hawaii -- The Army has extended its annual annual housing tenant satisfaction survey to allow more residents the opportunity to provide feedback about living in Army housing. see less | View Image Page

WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, Hawaii -- The Army has extended its annual annual housing tenant satisfaction survey to allow more residents the opportunity to provide feedback about living in Army housing.



The survey was launched Jan. 11 and was originally scheduled to close Feb. 24. It will now close March 7.



Survey results will guide the decisions the Army makes about future housing.



“By responding to the survey, every resident will have a voice in how the Army and its partners continue to maintain and improve the quality of our housing,” said Lt. Gen. Jason Evans, Deputy Chief of Staff of G-9, which provides policies, programs, resources and expertise for services and installation infrastructure to enable total Army readiness. G-9 is the sponsor of the survey.



CEL & Associates, Inc. — an independent, third-party company — has sent emails to more than 110,000 tenants living in privatized, government-owned and government-leased housing on Army installations across the globe.



Completing the confidential survey takes about 10 minutes, and tenants have March 7 to do so.



Army privatized, government-owned and government-leased housing tenants can rate their satisfaction with services, property and the overall housing experience through the online survey. Feedback will be used by the Army to help maintain a high quality of life for service members and their families.



The Army is investing billions of dollars into transforming barracks and on-post housing at installations across the globe to provide Soldiers and their families with quality, safe and secure housing and a better quality of life. The Army has fully implemented the Tenant Bill of Rights, ensuring privatized housing tenants receive quality housing and fair treatment.



Housing tenants who do not receive the survey notice email from ArmyHousingSurvey@celassociates.com should contact their local garrison housing offices. The Tenant Satisfaction Survey is Office of Management and Budget approved: OMB Control Number 0704-0553; OMB Expiration Date 03/31/2022.