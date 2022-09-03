Sardis Lake Master Plan Revision Open House set for March 24

Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Tulsa District will host an Open House March 24 to...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Tulsa District will host an Open House March 24 to provide information about the Sardis Lake Master Plan revision content and process and will provide a general schedule. The event will be at the Clayton Public School Cafeteria, 329 North 1st Street, Clayton, Okla., 74053 from 6:00 to 8 p.m. Current land use classification maps will be available to view and USACE personnel will be available to answer questions. There will be a 30-day comment period for the Sardis Lake Master Plan Revision that will be open from March 24 through April 23, 2022, during which the public can submit comments, suggestions and concerns. see less | View Image Page

TULSA, Okla. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Tulsa District will host an Open House March 24 to provide information about the Sardis Lake Master Plan revision content and process and will provide a general schedule. The event will be at the Clayton Public School Cafeteria, 329 North 1st Street, Clayton, Okla., 74053 from 6:00 to 8 p.m.

Current land use classification maps will be available to view and USACE personnel will be available to answer questions. There will be a 30-day comment period for the Sardis Lake Master Plan Revision that will be open from March 24 through April 23, 2022, during which the public can submit comments, suggestions and concerns.

The USACE defines a Master Plan as the strategic land use management document that guides the comprehensive management and development of all recreational, natural, and cultural resources throughout the life of the water resource development project. In general, it defines how the resources will be managed for public use and resource conservation.

The revision of the Master Plan will not address in detail the technical operational aspects of the lake related to flood risk management, the water conservation missions of the project, or the shoreline management program which specifies what private uses are permitted along the shoreline. The Master Plan study area will include Sardis Lake proper and all adjacent recreational and natural resources properties under federal control.

The current Master Plan, approved in 1978, needs revision to address changes in regional land use, population, outdoor recreation trends, and USAGE management policy. Key topics to be addressed in the revised Master Plan include revised land use classifications, new natural and recreational resource management objectives, recreation facility needs, and special topics such as invasive species management and threatened and endangered species habitat. Public participation is critical to the successful revision of the Master Plan. Information provided at the open house, including the existing Master Plan, may be viewed on the Tulsa District website beginning March 24, 2022.

Comments can be submitted in writing and given to USAGE staff at the or mailed to Kirt E. Curell, Sardis Assistant Lake Manager; 42160 State Hwy 43, Clayton, OK 74536, (918) 569-4131. Comments can also be submitted via email to: CESWT-OD-SARDIS@usace.army.mil