Health Advisory Amended for Zones D4 and E1

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii – The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) amended the health advisory for Zones D4 (Hawaii Air National Guard) and E1 (Makalapa) today, signifying water in these zones is safe to drink. The DOH amendment is located: https://health.hawaii.gov/news/newsroom/doh-declares-navy-drinking-water-distribution-system-zones-d4-e1-safe/.



With the advisory amended for these two zones, DOH has cleared nine of the 19 affected zones on the Navy water system.



“Today’s amendment brings us one step closer to restoring clean, safe, drinking water to all of our families and communities, which is only possible through close coordination with interagency partners,” said Capt. Erik Spitzer, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) commander. “The Hawaii Department of Health has now amended the health advisory for nine zones, but I recognize we still have a lot of work ahead of us. In addition to clearing the remaining 10 zones, we are implementing our long-term monitoring plan, which includes sampling over the next two years.”



Zone D4 is the ocean side of JBPHH and includes the Hawaii Air National Guard, The Lanai at Mamala Bay, and Mamala Bay Golf Course. There is no housing in the zone.



Makalapa is home to U.S. Pacific Fleet headquarters and provides housing for all branches of the military with predominantly Navy residents. Navy Hale Keiki School and Montessori Center of Pearl Harbor are also located in Zone E1.



With the amendment of the health advisory, the housing office will email a letter to residents from the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) commanding officer stating their water is safe to drink. Once residents are notified, those who are occupying temporary alternate lodging are expected to re-occupy their residence within two days.



To support residents and ensure any future water issues are immediately addressed, the Navy has established rapid response teams who are available to respond to calls 24 hours a day. The teams can be reached by calling the JBPHH Emergency Operations Center at any of the following phone numbers:



·(808) 449-1979

·(808) 448-3262

·(808) 448-2557

·(808) 448-2570

·(808) 448-2583



For more information, residents can refer to the Resident Resource Guide. Additional resources, Temporary Lodging Allowance (TLA) claim information, updates on water recovery efforts and news are available at: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater.



The Army’s Task Force Ohana Family Assistance Center at the Aliamanu Military Reservation Community Center will provide support for Army residents returning home in any housing area. The services at the community center will include finance, Army Emergency Relief, Exceptional Family Member Program, and more. For any questions, contact the Task Force Ohana hotline at (808) 620-7938 or (808) 620-7951.



Resources specific to Department of the Air Force (DAF) personnel are available at https://websites.dso.mil/sites/water-concern/. DAF members needing assistance with TLA can make an appointment with the 15th Comptroller Squadron at https://tlaclaims.setmore.com.



Zone-by-zone status and detailed testing information are available at: https://jbphh-safewaters.org.

