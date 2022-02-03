WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, Hawaii -- Garrison Commander Col. Dan Misigoy and Command Sgt. Maj. Mike Oliver recognized eight garrison employees for life-saving measures, March 2.



The employees, who work for the Directorate of Public Works, helped rescue two swimmers at Pililaau Army Recreation Center, which is on Pokai Bay in Waianae.



A husband and wife were swimming in the beach when they got caught up in a current.



The employees were on their lunch break and assisted in the lifesaving water rescue.



Recognized were:

Jason Afong

Shannel Botelho

Bert Collado

Eythan Lucas

John Melton

Stanton Pilialoha

Noel Ramiscal

Eddie Saniatan



Six of the eight employees were presented coins during the recognition ceremony.



Strong currents are powerful and fast-moving channels of water that are difficult to swim against.



Because of Hawaii’s unique island environment, various currents, including tidal currents, wind currents, rip currents and other currents may create hazardous conditions at any beach in Hawaii.



Strong currents frequently accompany high surf and rapid tide changes and can be recognized as a turbulent channel of water between areas where waves are breaking.



Additional photos are available at https://www.flickr.com/photos/usaghawaii/albums/72177720297076678.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.02.2022 Date Posted: 03.08.2022 22:05 Story ID: 416065 Location: HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Public Works employees recognized for life-saving measures, by Stephanie Rush, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.