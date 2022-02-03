Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Public Works employees recognized for life-saving measures

    03.02.2022

    Story by Stephanie Rush 

    U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii

    WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, Hawaii -- Garrison Commander Col. Dan Misigoy and Command Sgt. Maj. Mike Oliver recognized eight garrison employees for life-saving measures, March 2.

    The employees, who work for the Directorate of Public Works, helped rescue two swimmers at Pililaau Army Recreation Center, which is on Pokai Bay in Waianae.

    A husband and wife were swimming in the beach when they got caught up in a current.

    The employees were on their lunch break and assisted in the lifesaving water rescue.

    Recognized were:
    Jason Afong
    Shannel Botelho
    Bert Collado
    Eythan Lucas
    John Melton
    Stanton Pilialoha
    Noel Ramiscal
    Eddie Saniatan

    Six of the eight employees were presented coins during the recognition ceremony.

    Strong currents are powerful and fast-moving channels of water that are difficult to swim against.

    Because of Hawaii’s unique island environment, various currents, including tidal currents, wind currents, rip currents and other currents may create hazardous conditions at any beach in Hawaii.

    Strong currents frequently accompany high surf and rapid tide changes and can be recognized as a turbulent channel of water between areas where waves are breaking.

    Additional photos are available at https://www.flickr.com/photos/usaghawaii/albums/72177720297076678.

