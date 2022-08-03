Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard, partners search for missing surfer off Kauai

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2022

    Story by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew West 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    HONOLULU — The Coast Guard, Navy, and Kauai first responders are searching for a missing 41-year-old male surfer off Rock Quarry Beach, Tuesday.

    The surfer was last seen wearing camo shorts and waterway users are requested to keep a sharp lookout for signs of distress and report any information to the Sector Honolulu command center at 808-842-2600.

    At 7:45, p.m., Monday, Sector Honolulu watchstanders received a report from the Kauai Fire Department stating a surfer was missing off Rock Quarry Beach where he had been surfing with his son.

    Sector Honolulu watchstanders issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast Notice to Mariners and deployed crews aboard a Coast Guard Station Kauai 45-foot Response Boat-Medium (RB-M), Air Station Barbers Point MH-65 Dolphin helicopter, and the Coast Guard Cutter Oliver Berry to search the area.

    Kauai Fire Department deployed ground crews to the area while Navy Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 37 deployed a MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter crew to assist.

    Involved in the search so far:

    Station Kauai RB-M crew
    Air Station Barbers Point Dolphin helicopter crew
    Crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Oliver Berry
    Kauai Fire Department ground crews
    Navy HSM-37 Sea Hawk helicopter crew

    The weather on scene is winds of 19 mph and seas up to 9 feet.

