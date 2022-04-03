Marines help local Girl Scout troop earn badge celebrating community

A group of U.S. Marines carefully walked into Woodland Elementary School, preparing to approach a troop of individuals they had not previously worked with. This was a troop dedicated to redefining what’s possible by overcoming challenges through courage and strength, with a long history of empowering young women to become resilient leaders.



The Marines look each other in the eye before entering the classroom, confirming they are all ready to help this troop accomplish their immediate mission: to earn their “Celebrating Community” badge.



Captains Frank Cinturati, Maria Arnone and 1stLt Owen VanWyck of 1st Marine Corps District in Garden City, New York, offered their services to assist Brownie Troop 3367 in learning how to properly fold an American flag to contribute to the troop’s achievement of the “Celebrating Community” badge. Along with taking turns folding the flag, the Marines and Brownies shared an evening discussing the history behind the flag, and how they both have chosen paths of service.



“I used to be a Brownie when I was young, and it was so exciting to help them get their ‘Celebrating Community’ badge. I am glad the 1st Marine Corps District works with the community and has opportunities like this,” Arnone said.



While this was an opportunity for two organizations founded on honor and courage to come together, the Marines also were able to see first hand how committed this group of young women were to building up their community and making it a better place.



“Girl Scouts is important because girls get to be involved in their community, creating amazing memories with peers all while building their character and confidence,” said Stacy Cinturati, mother of one of the Brownies.



By the end of the meeting, the Marines, Brownies and parents were having their own parade down the hallways of the school, celebrating the experience they were able to share, and the young leaders who have courageously promised to serve their country and help people at all times.



“It was great to see how engaged the girls were and how they wanted to learn more about their country,” said Capt. Cinturati. “I am glad I got to be a part of it. It was a very encouraging experience for me.”



The Marines of 1st Marine Corps District are proud to be a part of the communities in which they live and work throughout the northeast region of the United States. To find out what it means to serve in the Marine Corps and your community, visit www.Marines.com.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.04.2022 Date Posted: 03.08.2022 15:06 Story ID: 416033 Location: HICKSVILLE, NY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marines help local Girl Scout troop earn badge celebrating community, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.