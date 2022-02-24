Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    STEM EVENT FOR HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS HELD AT NMCP

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2022

    Story by Petty Officer 2nd Class Dylan Kinee 

    Naval Medical Center - Portsmouth

    NMCP has signed an Education Partnership Agreement with PSS for mentorship of high school students to medical simulation, and the command’s diversity committee was instrumental in coordinating the event.

    “This was a STEM initiative through the Diversity and Inclusion Committee,” said Lt. Cmdr. Abiola Babawale, EPA Mentorship Program manager. “The goal is to mentor and foster local high schools students who are interested in a future career in medicine.”

    Nineteen 10th to 12th grade students and two teachers from Portsmouth’s Manor, Churchland, and I.C. Norcom high schools visited the SIM Center to see demonstrations on the simulation medical training that is done at NMCP.

    “The SIM Center has supported STEM events in the past,” said Kim Gunzelman, NMCP’s SIM Center manager. “It was a pleasure to host the visit, and we look forward to future events.”

    As the U. S. Navy's oldest, continuously-operating hospital since 1830, Naval Medical Center Portsmouth proudly serves past and present military members and their families. The nationally acclaimed, state of the art medical center, including its ten branch and TRICARE Prime clinics, serves the Hampton Roads area and additionally offers premier research and teaching programs designed to prepare new doctors, nurses and hospital corpsmen for future roles in healing and wellness.

