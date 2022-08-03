Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFMC to host Women’s History Month Mentoring Panel

    AFMC to host Women’s History Month Mentoring Panel

    Photo By Michele Ruff | The Air Force Materiel Command will host its second Cross-Cultural Mentoring Panel,...... read more read more

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2022

    Story by Marisa Alia-Novobilski 

    Air Force Materiel Command

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio -- The Air Force Materiel Command will host its second Cross-Cultural Mentoring Panel, March 30, in conjunction with Women’s History Month.

    The event will be streamed on ZoomGov starting at 2 p.m. EDT and is open to all AFMC uniformed and civilian Airmen.

    Lorna Estep, Executive Director, Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center, will host the event which will feature a diverse mix of panelists from across the command, Air Force and industry, including:

    -Edwin Oshiba, Acting Secretary of the Air Force for Energy, Installations, and Environment
    -Brig. Gen. Jennifer Hammerstedt, Commander, Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex
    -Matice Wright-Springer, Senior Vice President, Booz Allen Aerospace
    -Amy Doye, Deputy Director, 6th Mission Support Group, MacDill Air Force Base
    -Master Sgt. Diamond Wilkins, Command Operations Manager, U.S. Air Forces in Europe


    This is the second of eight mentoring events scheduled to occur during special observance months throughout 2022. The events will be hosted by the AFMC Major Command Barrier Analysis Working Group champions and will focus on issues related to the groups celebrated during the special observance period.

    The link for the ZoomGov event will be sent to all AFMC personnel via internal communication channels. Personnel can submit questions for the panelists prior to the event by emailing AFMC.A1DC.TrainingNeedsAssessments@us.af.mil.

    Additional information on AFMC Mentoring and upcoming events is available at https://www.afmc.af.mil/careers/AFMC-Mentoring/.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2022
    Date Posted: 03.08.2022 11:12
    Story ID: 416003
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFMC to host Women’s History Month Mentoring Panel, by Marisa Alia-Novobilski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    AFMC to host Women’s History Month Mentoring Panel

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    mentor
    diversity
    AFMC Mentoring

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT