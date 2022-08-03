AFMC to host Women’s History Month Mentoring Panel

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio -- The Air Force Materiel Command will host its second Cross-Cultural Mentoring Panel, March 30, in conjunction with Women’s History Month.



The event will be streamed on ZoomGov starting at 2 p.m. EDT and is open to all AFMC uniformed and civilian Airmen.



Lorna Estep, Executive Director, Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center, will host the event which will feature a diverse mix of panelists from across the command, Air Force and industry, including:



-Edwin Oshiba, Acting Secretary of the Air Force for Energy, Installations, and Environment

-Brig. Gen. Jennifer Hammerstedt, Commander, Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex

-Matice Wright-Springer, Senior Vice President, Booz Allen Aerospace

-Amy Doye, Deputy Director, 6th Mission Support Group, MacDill Air Force Base

-Master Sgt. Diamond Wilkins, Command Operations Manager, U.S. Air Forces in Europe





This is the second of eight mentoring events scheduled to occur during special observance months throughout 2022. The events will be hosted by the AFMC Major Command Barrier Analysis Working Group champions and will focus on issues related to the groups celebrated during the special observance period.



The link for the ZoomGov event will be sent to all AFMC personnel via internal communication channels. Personnel can submit questions for the panelists prior to the event by emailing AFMC.A1DC.TrainingNeedsAssessments@us.af.mil.



Additional information on AFMC Mentoring and upcoming events is available at https://www.afmc.af.mil/careers/AFMC-Mentoring/.

