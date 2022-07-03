Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Doctor Doom simulates a Chemical Attack

    FORT IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2022

    Story by Spc. Tanner Dibble 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division Public Affairs

    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team met "Doctor Doom" During National Training Center Rotation (22-04). Doctor Doom provides rotational units (RTU) the ability to practice scenario based CBRN (Chemical, Biological, Radioactive, and Nuclear) training that leads to the development of Unit Readiness at the highest caliber of training possible.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2022
    Date Posted: 03.07.2022 11:59
    Story ID: 415928
    Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US 
    Hometown: FORT IRWIN, CA, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Doctor Doom simulates a Chemical Attack, by SPC Tanner Dibble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Training exercise

    TAGS

    Gas
    CBRN
    Training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT