Army Reserve Soldier trumpets benefits of Best Warrior Competition

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, Texas – Spc. Isabel Jaime has competed in Best Warrior Competitions before; this year, she once again volunteered to test her skills alongside dozens of her fellow U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers.



“I feel a little more confident this year, now that I know what’s to be expected,” said Jaime, a trumpet player with the 99th Readiness Division’s 78th Army Band who is currently here to compete in the 5-day FY22 Consortium Best Warrior Competition.



“I’ve always loved the Army ‘Hooah!’ and having a challenge and pushing myself to complete what I feel is partly impossible,” explained the Long Island, New York, native. “Whether I win or lose, it’s a good experience, a good accomplishment.”



The FY22 Consortium Best Warrior Competition kicked off March 3 with a 12-mile road march and is challenging Soldiers with tasks such as qualification with various weapons, the Army Combat Fitness Test, water survival, obstacle course, land navigation and urban warfare.



“The Best Warrior Competition is an opportunity for leadership to evaluate their Soldiers’ individual skills,” explained Command Sgt. Maj. Subretta Pompey, 99th RD command sergeant major. “I call it the ‘Total Soldier’ concept, where we see our Soldiers in training and we see our Soldiers in the organization doing operational work, but this is to test their individual skills as well as their strengths and weaknesses.”



The CBWC is a joint event featuring Soldiers belonging to several Army Reserve Commands from across the nation, to include the 80th Training Command, 807th Medical Command, 76th Operational Response Command, Medical Readiness and Training Command, and the 63rd, 81st, 88th and 99th Readiness Divisions.



“I think the Soldiers have a better opportunity to see other Soldiers from different jobs, different Military Occupational Specialties, different parts of the country, interacting and engaging – the collaboration definitely helps the Army and the Soldiers,” said Pompey regarding the benefits of hosting a joint BWC. “Another part is the resources – we are able to reduce the amount of funds spent on resources and personnel.”



Jaime cannot know if she will win the CBWC and represent the 99th RD at the Army Reserve-level Best Warrior Competition scheduled for May, but she is certain about what she hopes to gain from her time here.



“Better discipline, a good experience with my friends, and Just having the most fun I can in the next few days,” she said.