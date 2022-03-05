Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Essay: March 2022 training operations at Fort McCoy

    March 2022 training operations at Fort McCoy

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | Soldiers at Fort McCoy for training conduct operations March 5, 2022, at a training...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2022

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                             

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Soldiers at Fort McCoy for training conduct operations March 5, 2022, at a training range at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    During February and into March, thousands of troops trained at the installation in institutional and transient training operations.

    Fort McCoy’s mission is to strengthen Total Force Readiness by serving as a training center, mobilization force generation installation, and strategic support area.

    As a Total Force Training Center, Fort McCoy’s primary responsibility is to support the training and readiness of military personnel and units of all branches and components of America's armed forces.

    Fort McCoy is a Mobilization Force Generation Installation prepared to support contingency operations as ordered.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.

    Date Taken: 03.05.2022
    Date Posted: 03.05.2022 22:07
    Story ID: 415855
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 113
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Photo Essay: March 2022 training operations at Fort McCoy, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wisconsin
    operations
    Fort McCoy

