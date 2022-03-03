PCU JFK Hosts Women’s Mentorship Symposium

NEWPORT NEWS, Virginia, February 18, 2022 – Sailors aboard the aircraft carrier, Pre-Commissioning Unit John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) hosted a women’s mentorship symposium, Feb. 18. This was the second event the command hosted, inviting female and male Sailors to offer guidance, support and leadership to female Sailors.



The event featured guest speaker Cmdr. Angela Owens, chief engineer of John F. Kennedy, who shared her Navy story and leadership lessons she’s learned along the way.



“I was lucky to have people looking out for me, so I try to tell people to go invest in your future and figure out what you should be doing, don’t just show up for work and let people tell you what to do,” said Owens.



Another highlight of the event was a dual military relationship panel featuring former detailers Cmdr. Jecisken Ramsey and Chief Aviation Ordnanceman Christopher Tysor, and male and female leaders Lt. Cmdr. Emily Curran, Lt. Cmdr. Kiera Silva, Command Master Chief Miles Gray, Chief Aviation Maintenance Administrationman Vanessa Bernal and Electrician’s Mate (Nuclear) 1st Class Kaitlynn Reynolds, currently navigating Navy careers while in a dual military relationship.



“I believe the more we have these events, the less intimidating higher ranking female leaders are, and the more they are humanized to our junior Sailors,” said Gray. “And when they see that they put their pants on one leg at a time like we do, then barriers to requesting support and mentorship come down.”



The idea for launching this mentorship group came from Lt. Cmdr. Alyssa Norris, training officer aboard John F. Kennedy and the mentorship coordinator, who wanted to provide a place where female Sailors could connect and support each other no matter their rank.



“After a long day of taskers and projects, I needed some mentorship from another female officer because sometimes the way we approach a problem is a little bit different from our male counterparts,” said Norris. “In past commands, that mentorship program or support group was already established. Here at the PCU, we realized that we are the ones that need to start the program for ourselves!”



Norris, drawing from her own mentorship experiences that span 13 years of service, spoke about how she would like to see the development and growth of the group going forward.



“We are looking forward to hosting more of these forums to provide females connection and networking,” said Norris. “This is a place where we can have open, honest conversations about our experiences together and learn from each other about how to handle the next situation better than the last.”



Logistics Specialist 1st Class Ashley Fowlkeshurt attended the first mentorship session and was surprised to learn that issues she dealt with in her career were the same as those of a higher rank.



“As a woman in the military, we have all gone through some type of hardship that has molded us into who we are, I was just shocked to see that so many other women have gone through some of those things too,” said Fowlkeshurt. “It made me feel connected in a way and I definitely felt more comfortable knowing I can talk to someone who is higher in rank than me about these things.”



Even though it’s called “Women’s Mentorship,” the group selects topics that are relevant to both male and female Sailors and attendance is open to all John F. Kennedy Sailors regardless of rank or gender.



“We welcome all interested men to attend because as leaders, we will all need to guide and coach female Sailors through the challenges that they specifically will face in the Navy,” said Norris.



Norris appreciates the turnout of the first two events and is looking forward to more of her shipmates to come and share their knowledge and grow as a command.



“Whatever your rank, background, or experience is this is a safe environment for people to come to and connect with other females in the command and grow in your own professional and personal leadership and development,” said Norris.



John F. Kennedy, the second aircraft carrier in the Ford-class, is under construction at the Huntington Ingalls Industries Newport News Shipyard in Newport News, Virginia.



For more news on John F. Kennedy, visit https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/CVN79 or follow along on social media at https://www.facebook.com/CVN79JFK on Facebook and @uss_john_f_kennedy_cvn_79 on Instagram.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.03.2022 Date Posted: 03.04.2022 17:50 Story ID: 415829 Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PCU JFK Hosts Women’s Mentorship Symposium, by PO2 Darien Kenney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.