NUWC Division Newport scientists will participate in New Bedford Whaling Museum’s Navy Day on March 19

NEWPORT, R.I. – New Bedford Whaling Museum’s Navy Day, hosted with Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport, returns this year on Saturday, March 19, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., after a two-year hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic.



Navy Day, offers a full schedule of fun and educational opportunities for the public to experience the Navy’s role in environmental preservation, marine mammal protection, and underwater research, as well as the museum’s extensive historical collection.



Division Newport Commanding Officer Capt. Chad Hennings and museum representatives, Robert Rocha, associate curator of science and research, and Tony Sapienza, museum board chairman, will offer opening remarks at 10 a.m.



Technical lectures about research projects being conducted at the warfare center will be presented throughout the day. Visitors can learn more about the Navy’s role in the blue economy — the sustainable use of ocean resources for economic growth, improved livelihood and jobs, and ocean ecosystem health.



Monica DeAngelis, a marine mammal biologist in the Environmental Branch of Division Newport’s Corporate Operations Department, will speak on “Seal Tagging and Tracking — What Might Change a Seal’s Behavior in the Wild?” from 11 a.m. to noon in the Cook Memorial Theater. DeAngelis will also be available to answer questions on NUWC’s contributions to two exhibits featured at the museum, “Whales Today” and “Seals and Society.”



Dr. William Martin Jr. of Division Newport’s Undersea Warfare Weapons, Vehicles, and Defensive Systems Department will give origami demonstrations from 11 to 11:30 a.m. in the Jacobs Family Gallery.



Dr. Joy Lapseritis, a biologist and oceanographer who researches biomimicry and leads the Undersea Modeling Branch in Division Newport’s Ranges, Engineering and Analysis Department, will present “The Nature of Marine Technology Innovation — the Navy and the New Blue Economy” from 1 to 2 p.m. in the Cook Memorial Theater.



Dr. Nathan Speirs, a research scientist in Division Newport’s Advanced Technology Modeling and Simulation Branch of the Undersea Warfare Weapons, Vehicles, and Defensive Systems Department, will speak on “How Rain Captures Air Pollution and Cleans the Air” from 2 to 3 p.m. in the Jacobs Family Gallery.



Film viewings and other events will be held throughout the day. Admission to the museum on Navy Day is free for all valid Department of Defense identification card holders and veterans and their families. The museum is located at 18 Johnny Cake Hill in New Bedford, Massachusetts.



For more information, visit https://www.whalingmuseum.org/



NUWC Division Newport is a shore command of the U.S. Navy within the Naval Sea Systems Command, which engineers, builds and supports America’s fleet of ships and combat systems. NUWC Newport provides research, development, test and evaluation, engineering and fleet support for submarines, autonomous underwater systems, undersea offensive and defensive weapons systems, and countermeasures associated with undersea warfare.



NUWC Newport is the oldest warfare center in the country, tracing its heritage to the Naval Torpedo Station established on Goat Island in Newport Harbor in 1869. Commanded by Capt. Chad Hennings, NUWC Newport maintains major detachments in West Palm Beach, Florida, and Andros Island in the Bahamas, as well as test facilities at Seneca Lake and Fisher's Island, New York, Leesburg, Florida, and Dodge Pond, Connecticut.



