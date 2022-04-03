MARIETTA, Ga. – In honor of Women’s History Month, the Georgia NG will hold a ceremony, Tuesday, at Clay National Guard Center, Marietta, Ga., to acknowledge successes achieved by women in the organization who have made the Georgia Department of Defense more effective, ready and lethal because of their service.



“Organizations that fail to celebrate success have less which to celebrate,” said Maj. Gen. Thomas Carden, the adjutant of the Georgia National Guard.



The Georgia DoD offers several leadership, business, and personal improvement classes to help members of the organization reach their full potential.



“My vision for this organization is for it to be common to see a women serving as a Colonel, General, Chief Master Sergeant, or Command Sergeant Major,” said Carden.



Soldiers, Airmen, and civilian Georgia DoD employees are invited to attend the event in person or watch it live at www.facebook.com/georgiaguard.



The Georgia Department of Defense coordinates and supervises all agencies and functions of the Georgia National Guard, including the Georgia Army National Guard, the Georgia Air National Guard, and the Georgia State Defense Force. The department provides ready and relevant military forces to the combatant commanders and with the consent of the Governor, provides command and control capabilities to support Homeland Defense and Defense Support of Civil Authorities.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.04.2022 Date Posted: 03.04.2022 14:50 Story ID: 415803 Location: MARIETTA, GA, US Georgia National Guard celebrates Women's History Month, by CPT Amanda Russell