Fireman Sarah Leckman earns Coast Guard Honor Graduate for boot camp company Tango-201

CAPE MAY, N.J. – Fireman Sarah Leckman from Alexandria, Virginia, earned the title of Honor Graduate after graduating the U.S. Coast Guard’s 8-week basic training at Training Center Cape May, March 4, 2022.



Leckman was presented a plaque on behalf of the Navy League that is presented to the recruit who has the highest final overall standing. Leckman is authorized to wear the Coast Guard Honor Graduate Ribbon.



Capt. Kathy Felger, the commanding officer of Training Center Cape May, presided over the ceremony and advancement of the 52 graduates of Recruit Company Tango-201. Training at boot camp is difficult, and approximately 20% of recruits do not graduate with their original company.



“Being the honor graduate is a very humbling and rewarding experience,” said Leckman. “Rewarding because a lot of hard work paid off. Humbling because it was through many failures and triumphs with my company that I was able to learn new skills and progress. Our company commanders taught us many life lessons we seldom come across in regular everyday interactions. We, as shipmates, took those lessons and did the best we could with them to succeed in boot camp, and we are taking them into our future lives as Coast Guardsmen.”



Leckman will be stationed at Coast Guard Cutter Alex Haley in Kodiak, Alaska.



Leckman’s company earned multiple awards during their eight weeks of training, such as the Physical Fitness, Seamanship, and Marksmanship pennants. Tango-201 also earned the Company Commander and Section Commander pennants.



Leckman is the daughter of Anita Chomsky and Britt Leckman, and graduated from T.C. Williams High School in 2017. Leckman is continuing a family line of service by joining her father and grandfather as a member of the U.S. Coast Guard.



Training Center Cape May is the fifth largest base in the Coast Guard and the sole accession point for the entire enlisted workforce. It is considered the birthplace of the enlisted corps and the Coast Guard’s Hometown.



Training Center Cape May’s mission is to transform the recruits of today into the Coast Guardsmen of tomorrow.