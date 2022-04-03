Sailors Complete Training to Become Ceremonial Guardsmen

Courtesy Photo | 220304-N-ZZ000-1004 (March 4, 2022) Sailors stand in formation after receiving their...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 220304-N-ZZ000-1004 (March 4, 2022) Sailors stand in formation after receiving their aiguillette during a U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard graduation ceremony onboard Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling March 4. These Sailors were hand-selected from Recruit Training Command during their basic training, based on an interview process and physical requirements, to represent the naval service in Presidential, military, Navy, and public ceremonies in and around Washington D.C. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Gavin Smith) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING – U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard (USNCG) welcomed 16 Sailors that have completed the initial training to become Ceremonial Guardsmen onboard Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling March 4.



The Sailors who graduated today completed eight to nine weeks of self-paced training that focuses on marching and rifle drill, ceremonial uniform standards, M-1 rifle assembly and inspection, and requires Sailors to learn the history and purpose of the Ceremonial Guard. Additionally, during the course of training the Sailors passed the Navy’s physical readiness test at a higher standard than is required than the rest of the Fleet twice.



The Sailors that graduated are:



Seaman Alexis Blackwell

Airman Drake Bluman

Seaman Kevonte Boykin

Fireman Michael Catania

Seaman Dominic Deeley

Airman Deonta Dukes

Airman Hunter Harris

Airman Gregory McEnteggart

Seaman Lyndon Perry

Seaman Mark Pettie

Airman Matthew Rosenburg

Airman Marco Ruiz

Fireman James Soliz

Airman Hunter Thornton

Fireman Connor Tymenski

Constructionman James White



“As their squad leader and an influential mentor to these Sailors, I am very proud of their success and growth from trainee status to Guardsmen,” said Aviation Electronics Technician 3rd Class Erik Ross. “We ask them to be as close to perfect as possible in a high stress environment. This Graduation is a testament to their mental fortitude, work ethic, and desire to exceed the standards we expect.”



These Sailors endured the physical and mental strain of standing at attention for hours during the day. They could only move around the training facility by marching and performing proper facing movements. They also received an M-1 rifle from a previous guardsman to dismantle and remove the lacquer polish and reassemble and polish. Their uniform inspections are so detailed that some standards are measured down to the individual thread count.



“For the average Sailor, graduating boot camp means more freedom, fewer inspections, and less physically rigorous training,” said Ruiz. ”That is not the case for Sailors here at the Ceremonial Guard, where the indoctrination training is more intense than boot camp. “There were many times I felt like I wanted to quit because of how hard the training was, but with the proper mentorship and discipline I endured.”



Guardsmen are hand-selected from Recruit Training Command during their basic training, based on an interview process and physical requirements, to represent the naval service in Presidential, military, Navy, and public ceremonies in and around Washington D.C. The Ceremonial Guard serves as the funeral escort and conducts all services for Navy personnel buried in Arlington National Cemetery.



“We select Sailors during boot camp who most embody the Navy’s core values of honor, courage, and commitment,” said Cmdr. Dave Tickle, commanding officer of USNCG. “These young men and women represent the best our nation has to offer, and stand in the shadow of the guardsmen before them.”



After graduating, these Sailors will be assigned to the Marching Platoon, the initial platoon that holds all guardsmen after graduation. During their time in the marching platoon, they will work toward the required qualifications to become a member of one of the four units: the Casket Bearers Platoon, Firing Party Platoon, Colors Platoon, or Drill Team Platoon.



The members of the Casket Bearer Platoon participate in several variants of last rites ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery. Over the span of a two year tour at the command, each bearer endeavors to become proficient at all casket bearing missions and achieve the coveted Wreath Bearer qualification. Along the way, Sailors must meet weight training goals as well as performance qualifications. In teams of eight, casket bearers carry the remains of deceased service members to their final resting places within Arlington National Cemetery.



Riflemen of the Firing Party Platoon execute the three-volley salute during every Navy funeral at Arlington National Cemetery. Each firing party member strives to achieve their highest qualification of Battery Petty Officer. This qualification signifies a Sailor has demonstrated the knowledge, leadership, and trust of the commanding officer to lead the gun crew in firing the saluting battery cannons at the Washington Navy Yard.



A standard color guard is composed of four members: a left rifleman, National Color, Navy Color, and a right rifleman. Members of the Colors Platoon are required to learn drill, movements, and the history behind the Navy Colors and the 30 battle streamers that accompany the flag, which represent all of the wars and conflicts within the service’s history. This prepares color guard personnel for their highest qualification of Personal Colors Bearer. Those who attain this qualification are authorized to carry the personal colors flag of admirals, senior military and government officials, including the President of the United States.



Members of the U.S. Navy's Drill Team Platoon are experts in the art of close-order drill, coordination, and timing. Utilizing the standard 1903 Springfield rifle with a 10" fixed bayonet, the drill team follows a tradition of naval service by conducting a four-man routine and a nine-man routine. The complex drill block performed by the drill team features marching and arms presentations, executed with single-precision motion, and staggering aerial maneuvers. The drill team conducts electrifying performances for the public in the Washington D.C. area and tours the country throughout the year. Each drill team member works extraordinarily long hours striving to achieve their highest qualification of Point Man.



Since 1931, the Navy Ceremonial Guard has grown from an assembly of men awaiting transfer from the Naval Gun Factory to a highly polished shore command of over 200 Sailors. The Ceremonial Guard remains focused on providing funeral honors to past and present Navy service members and ceremonial support throughout the Washington D.C. area.



