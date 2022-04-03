Courtesy Translations: New Corona rules as of March 4

Press Release from the Hessen State Government from 04 March 2022

New Corona rules as of March 4



The rules bring cautious relaxations especially for gastronomy and events.

On Friday, March 4, 2022, the new Corona rules, which were announced and adopted in February after consultations between the heads of the federal and state governments, will come into force in Hessen. They bring cautious relaxations, especially with regard to gastronomy and events. The latter may be attended by more people again, the decisive factor being whether the event takes place indoors or outdoors:



• If there are more than ten visitors, the 3G rule applies to all events

• If there are more than 500 participants/spectators, the 2G plus rule applies

• Up to 25,000 people can attend outdoor events

• A maximum occupancy rate of 75 percent is allowed for capacity exceeding 500 seats

• A maximum of 6,000 people can attend indoor events

• For the capacity exceeding 500 seats, a maximum occupancy of 60 percent is permitted



Proof required in indoor areas



In addition, 3G proof is sufficient in most indoor areas. This means access is available to those who are vaccinated, recovered, and those with a current negative test. Specifically, this applies to the following facilities:



• Sports halls, gyms, saunas and indoor swimming pools

• Interiors of zoos, botanical gardens and amusement parks

• Casinos and gambling halls

• Castles, museums, galleries and memorials

• All body-related services

• Hotels and restaurants



Bars and clubs



For bars and clubs, the regulations are different - here, 2G-Plus must always be implemented in indoors - in addition, the operation must be regulated as follows:



• In discotheques, bars and clubs, 2G applies outdoors, plus a capacity restriction to 75 percent starting with the first guest. A capacity restriction to 60 percent of the total capacity applies indoors, in addition to 2G-Plus.



Schools



Another change will also go into effect on Monday, March 7, 2022, when all students in Hessen will no longer be required to wear masks at their seats.



"The pandemic is not over, even if it is of course currently somewhat overshadowed by the events in Ukraine. The encouraging development of both the infection figures and the hospital load allows us to make this gradual withdrawal of the restrictions that protect us from the virus. Nevertheless, there is no reason to become reckless. Therefore, caution, mask, distance and hygiene measures will continue to accompany us," says Hessen's Health Minister Kai Klose. "In addition, the highest possible vaccination rate remains the key to overcoming the pandemic: therefore, please get vaccinated, take advantage of the numerous uncomplicated vaccination offers available throughout Hessen, so that we can all go into the next few months with the best possible protection," Klose continued.



Source: https://soziales.hessen.de/presse/neue-corona-regeln-ab-dem-4-maerz

