Health Advisory Amended for Halawa, McGrew (Zone B1), Camp Smith (Zone G1), Aliamanu Military Reservation (Zone H1)

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii – The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) amended the health advisory for Halawa and McGrew communities (Zone B1), Camp Smith (Zone G1), and Aliamanu Military Reservation (Zone H1) today, signifying water in these zones is safe to drink. The DOH amendments for Zones B1, G1, and H1 are located at: https://health.hawaii.gov/news/newsroom/doh-declares-navy-drinking-water-distribution-system-zones-b1-g1-h1-safe/.



DOH has now amended the health advisory for seven of 19 affected zones on the Navy Water System.



“Thanks to rigorous water testing and the continued collaboration and communication between the agencies in our Interagency Drinking Water System Team, today is another important step forward to returning safe water to our families and our community,” said Rear Adm. Timothy Kott, commander, Navy Region Hawaii.



Halawa and McGrew provide housing for all branches of the military with predominantly Navy residents. Aliamanu Military Reservation (AMR) provides housing for all branches of the military with predominantly Army residents. AMR Child Development Center, AMR Child and Youth Services Center and AMR Youth Activities Center are also located in Zone H1. Camp Smith is home to the headquarters of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and Marine Forces Pacific, as well as some military housing for all branches.



With the amendment of the health advisory, the respective housing offices for these areas will email a letter to residents stating their water is safe to drink. Once Halawa, McGrew (Zone B1) and Camp Smith (Zone G1) residents are notified, those who are occupying temporary alternate lodging are expected to re-occupy their residence within two days.



Temporary Lodging Allowance entitlements for all residents of Zone H1 will continue until the health advisory is also amended for Zones H2 and H3. Residents of Zone H1 will be notified to return home when DOH amends the health advisory for Zones H2 and H3, as part of Task Force Ohana’s plan to return AMR residents to their homes as a community effort.



To support residents and ensure any future water issues are immediately addressed, the Navy has established rapid response teams who are available to respond to calls 24 hours a day. The teams can be reached by calling the JBPHH Emergency Operations Center at any of the following phone numbers:



• (808) 449-1979

• (808) 448-3262

• (808) 448-2557

• (808) 448-2570

• (808) 448-2583



For more information, residents can refer to the Resident Resource Guide. Additional resources, Temporary Lodging Allowance (TLA) claim information, updates on water recovery efforts and news are available at: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater.



The Army’s Task Force Ohana Family Assistance Center at the Aliamanu Military Reservation (AMR) Community Center will provide support for all AMR residents and Army residents returning home in any housing area. The services at the community center will include finance, Army Emergency Relief, Exceptional Family Member Program, and more. For any questions, contact the Task Force Ohana hotline at (808) 620-7938 or (808) 620-7951.



Resources specific to Department of the Air Force (DAF) personnel are available at https://websites.dso.mil/sites/water-concern/. DAF members needing assistance with TLA can make an appointment with the 15th Comptroller Squadron at https://tlaclaims.setmore.com.



Zone-by-zone status and detailed testing information are available at: https://jbphh-safewaters.org.

