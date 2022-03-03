NAS Pensacola Safety Office offers OSHA Training Programs

Photo By Joshua Cox | Brian Hill, a safety specialist with the NAS Pensacola Safety Office, leads a Personal...... read more read more Photo By Joshua Cox | Brian Hill, a safety specialist with the NAS Pensacola Safety Office, leads a Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) class during an OSHA 10-hour course in January. Topics in the OSHA training include walking and working surfaces, hazard communication, electrical safety, fire protection, industrial hygiene and personnel protective equipment. see less | View Image Page

The Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Safety Office is now offering in-person Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) 10 and 30-hour Outreach Training Programs.



“The OSHA Outreach 10-hour training program is primarily intended for entry level workers,” said Rich Caudill, a safety specialist with the NAS Pensacola Safety Office. “The course introduces employees to OSHA and covers an overview of the hazards a worker may encounter on a job site. Training emphasizes hazard identification, avoidance, control and prevention, and responsibilities associated with an effective safety program.”



Caudill said The OSHA Outreach 30-hour training program is intended to provide a greater depth and variety of training for workers who have safety responsibilities on the job. All Outreach training is intended to cover an overview of the hazards a worker may encounter on a job site.



Topics in the training include walking and working surfaces, hazard communication, electrical safety, fire protection, industrial hygiene and personnel protective equipment.



Caudill said all instruction is in-person instructor led. Instructors utilize PowerPoint, short videos and hand-outs to facilitate training.



“Instructors use case studies involving mishaps or significant OSHA events as well as real life events,” Caudill said. “Getting the students involved is an extremely important part of the course. The goal is to actually get the student to engage with safety.”



OSHA Outreach training courses help workers learn to identify, avoid and correct on-the-job hazards, Caudill said. Workers also learn about how safety programs are developed and implemented, as well as their responsibilities associated with safety programs.



Caudill said the main benefit to the training is the reduction of workplace accidents.



“The training provides better overall understanding of how to handle workplace hazards by all employees and supervisors,” he said. “The training also develops critical thinking skills when it comes to workplace safety and how work is accomplished safely.”



The (OSHA) 10 and 30-hour Outreach Training Program courses are posted in ESAMS — the next course will be the OSHA 30-hour, scheduled for May 16-20, 2022. Any person assigned to NAS Pensacola can attend the OHSA Courses led by the Safety Office. No one is required to attend, but the office highly encourages employees, especially those in supervisory positions, to attend.



“It is the NAS Pensacola Safety Office’s goal to get as many employees, both military and civilian, through the OSHA Outreach Training Courses, and helping keep our work force as safe as possible,” Caudill added.