West Virginia Guard, Military Retiree Council to host first Military Retiree Appreciation Day April 2nd in Eleanor

The West Virginia National Guard will host a Military Retiree Appreciation Day April 2, 2022, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Eleanor Armory located at 111 Army Navy Drive in Eleanor, West Virginia. The event will be hosted in conjunction with the West Virginia Military Retiree Council, and will mark the first event sponsored by a National Guard command and its retiree council.



The focus of the day will be to show appreciation for and provide information and services to U.S. Military Retirees, their immediate families and surviving spouses. Various veteran and service-related business, organizations and associations will be in attendance and will provide a broad range of services to retirees and their families. West Virginia Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Bill Crane, will serve as the host for the Retiree Day and a free lunch will be provided for all in attendance.



Military retirees can expect to have access to the following services as a part of the event:

• ID cards

• Health screenings and vaccinations

• Pay and military benefits assistance to include Tricare

• Veterans Assistance through the Dept. of Veterans Affairs and West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance

• Family support for military retirees

• Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve

• Transition advisors

• Space A travel and MWR

• Static displays

• Exhibits from military and veterans organizations & more



“West Virginia boasts one of the highest populations of veterans in the nation and we owe it to each and every one of them to ensure that they are taken care of and included as a part of our One Guard family,” stated Crane. “This event will be a great starting point to ensure that we create a venue for military retiree and family assistance and build camaraderie with our military brothers and sisters. I really look forward to this year’s Retiree Appreciation Day.”



This event is for all retirees, their families and surviving spouses, regardless of service branch, to include gray area retirees.



Military retirees interested in participating are asked to pre-register online at https://einvitations.afit.edu/inv/anim.cfm?i=632004&k=046240097B53. Registration will also take place the day of the event.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.03.2022 Date Posted: 03.03.2022 10:26 Story ID: 415694 Location: CHARLESTON, WV, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, West Virginia Guard, Military Retiree Council to host first Military Retiree Appreciation Day April 2nd in Eleanor, by Maj. Holli Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.