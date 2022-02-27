Truman Sailors Earn $2M for Reenlisting

Photo By Seaman Jack Hoppe | 220227-N-GP384-1080 ADRIATIC SEA (Feb. 27, 2022) Sailors pose for a photo holding a...... read more read more Photo By Seaman Jack Hoppe | 220227-N-GP384-1080 ADRIATIC SEA (Feb. 27, 2022) Sailors pose for a photo holding a selective reenlistment bonus check after reenlisting in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Feb. 27, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jack Hoppe) see less | View Image Page

MEDITERRANEAN SEA— A group of Sailors assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) took the next step in their Navy careers together, by reenlisting as a group during a mass-reenlistment ceremony on the ship’s flight deck Feb. 27.



The Sailors held up their right hands and reenlisted for a combined 397 years and received a combined selective reenlistment bonus totaling $2,024,779.47.



“Commanding Officers get to do a lot of cool things but this – reenlisting eighty-seven Sailors is humbling,” said Capt. Gavin Duff, Harry S. Truman commanding officer. The Sailors raising their right hand on the deck of a deployed CVN and swearing to continue support and defend the Constitution will remember this moment for the rest of their life and so will I – we are grateful to have the opportunity to serve alongside them and even more fortunate they elected to stay Navy.”



Chief Navy Career Counselor Eduardo Rivera said reenlisting is a significant event in a Sailor's career where they are rewarded for their dedication and hard work. It also helps in some cases due to certain factors, such as manning and specific NEC's, a specific amount of money is awarded to them as well.



“With this being my first time on a carrier this event is unique because I have never seen anything like this,” said Rivera. “There is no better place than the flight deck/hangar bay to hold this celebration while deployed.”



Participating Sailors were excited to be part of the unique event, including Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Christopher Floyd, who reenlisted for four years.



“I am staying in the military to defend our nation and provide protection to those who aren’t able to defend themselves,” said Floyd. “I just want to thank everyone in my life for their support and love as I sail the seas with strength and loyalty to my country. I love you all!”



Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG) which includes the embarked staff of Carrier Strike Group 8 and Destroyer Squadron 28; the embarked aircraft of Carrier Air Wing 1; San Jacinto (CG 56); the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Gonzalez (DDG 66), USS Cole (DDG 67), USS Bainbridge (DDG 96), USS Gravely (DDG 107), and USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109); and the Royal Norwegian Navy’s Fridtjof-Nansen class frigate HNoMS Fridtjof Nansen (F310).



The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests, security, and stability in Europe and Africa.



