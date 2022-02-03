Wiesbaden celebrates Read Across America Day

WIESBADEN, Germany – Children at U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden took part in activities to celebrate Read Across America Day on Wednesday, March 2.



Read Across America was created by the National Education Association in 1998 and is observed each year on March 2, the birthday of Theodor “Dr. Seuss” Geisel. The event intends to motivate and help American kids become aware and celebrate good reading habits.



This year’s theme, “Celebrating a Nation of Diverse Readers” encourages students to read about someone different from themselves and “Walk a Mile in Someone Else’s Shoes”.



Wiesbaden Middle School added their own spin to this year’s theme and took it one step further, “Read a book and walk a mile in someone else’s shoes”.



During a short ceremony in the WMS amphitheater, Patricia Trujillo, president of the Wiesbaden Educators Association, presented WMS librarian, Carol Falling with a check from the NEA for $1,000. The funding is being used to purchase graphic novels for the school.



Following the presentation, the students walked a mile around Hainerberg and stopped along the route to read 14 signs. Each sign included one line of a poem about diversity that was written by a Wiesbaden Elementary School teacher and illustrated by WMS art students.



In addition to the school’s events, the USAG Wiesbaden Library partnered with the United Service Organization at the Taunus Theater on Wednesday afternoon for an Early Literacy Fair and Dr. Seuss birthday celebration.



“This event is geared towards children who are learning to read, we hope to create curiosity about books and the fun of reading,” Lane DeLapena, director of the USAG Wiesbaden Library said.



The literacy fair and celebration featured Dr. Seuss characters, stories, crafts, games and prizes.



To learn more about Read Across America visit www.nea.org/readacross or visit the Wiesbaden Library on Clay Kaserne.

