97 MDG offers new alternative medical services

The 97th Medical Group at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, recently started new acupuncture and osteopathic manipulation treatment (OMT) services, which are alternative therapies for treating different conditions.



Dr. Jessica Gamboa, 97th MDG chief of medical staff, and Dr. Nicholas Martin, 97th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron family medicine physician, are leading the way with the new services offered to Airmen and their families.



Gamboa is the 97th MDG acupuncture specialist, while both Gamboa and Martin are certified in battlefield acupuncture.



“My goal with acupuncture is always to help improve the patient’s symptoms,” said Gamboa. “I can use acupuncture to focus on a specific chronic pain someone has, but I can also use it to help with energy levels.”



According to Martin, acupuncture is primarily used in migraines and headaches, but can also help chronic pains.



“It’s ‘alternative’ medicine, but it’s validated, with plenty of research, peer review, trials, systematic review and meta analyses,” said Martin.



Martin is the OMT specialist for the MDG, who can help with many somatic dysfunctions, which are dysfunctions of the body.



“Somatic dysfunctions decrease the quality and overall enjoyment in life,” said Martin. “I like to treat those people who have neck pain, lower back pain, upper thoracic pain and anything along the spine really. There’s this idea, kind of a philosophy, that if we correct these dysfunctions, we can improve the body’s baseline functionality.”



A primary care manager can refer patients to the acupuncture and OMT services if needed. This extends to anybody with a PCM at the 97th MDG, including Airmen, dependents and retirees.

These new services are focused on improving care for Airmen and their families, as well as cultivating an environment of excellence at Altus AFB.



“The 97th Medical Group always aims to provide the best quality of care to its patients and to our Airmen,” said Gamboa. “We feel that these services will only enhance the quality of care that our patients will receive.”

