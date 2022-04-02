Science at Sea

PACIFIC OCEAN – USS Tripoli, the Navy’s newest America-class amphibious assault ship, recently hosted a number of scientists and engineers as part of U.S. Third Fleet’s “Scientist to Sea” program, from Jan. 31 to Feb. 4.



Navy civilian contractors have the opportunity to go underway on a ship and see how their systems are operated by Sailors out at sea.



“Getting to talk to the end users of a lot of the systems, that’s something that we don’t get to see very often being so isolated in our engineering and science units,” said Caitlin Chattin, the lead calibration custodian for Naval Surface Warfare, Crane Division. “Getting to see how Sailors operate when they’re underway, it was a really unique experience.”



The researchers and engineers spent five days underway with Tripoli’s crew. During that time, they toured areas of the ship like the engineering spaces with the equipment that keeps the ship running. They also got a chance to see how Tripoli handles flight operations from the combat information center (CIC).



“Getting to see the air targets and the training going on was really exciting for me, because those are the systems I work on,” said Micheal Awakian, a mechanical engineer for Naval Air Systems Command. “Seeing how it works in the field helps me better understand new ways I can improve the system to make it better.”



USS Tripoli is the Navy’s newest America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. The ship is assigned to Amphibious Squadron 3.



