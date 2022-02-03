Halawa, McGrew (Zone B1), Camp Smith (Zone G1), Aliamanu Military Reservation (H1) Data Packages Submitted to Hawaii Department of Health

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii – The Interagency Drinking Water System Team (IDWST), which is composed of representatives from the Navy, Army, Hawaii Department of Health (DOH), and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, submitted test results and other operational information for Halawa and McGrew communities (Zone B1), Camp Smith (Zone G1) and Aliamanu Military Reservation (Zone H1) to DOH for final review on March 1.



Halawa and McGrew provide housing for all branches of the military with predominantly Navy residents. Aliamanu Military Reservation (AMR) provides housing for all branches of the military with predominantly Army residents. AMR Child Development Center, AMR Child and Youth Services Center and AMR Youth Activities Center are also located in Zone H1. Camp Smith is home to the headquarters of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and Marine Forces Pacific, as well as some military housing for all branches.



Post home and non-residential building flushing data results for Zones B1, G1, and H1 will be posted on the IDWST Flushing and Sampling Data website in the next few days. This data includes lab results from the Navy and DOH.



Pending validation of these results, DOH’s final review should take approximately seven days. Once DOH determines the Navy’s drinking water is safe to drink in each zone, it will amend the health advisory for Zones B1, G1 and H1. DOH uses multiple lines of evidence to evaluate sample data. These lines of evidence are used to confirm no contamination is entering the Navy Water System and no contamination remains in the affected zone.



After DOH amends the advisory for these zones, the respective housing offices for these areas will email a letter to residents stating their water is safe to drink. Once residents are notified, those who are occupying temporary alternate lodging are expected to re-occupy their residence within two days.



To support residents and ensure any future water issues are immediately addressed, the Navy has established rapid response teams who are available to respond to calls 24 hours a day. The teams can be reached by calling the JBPHH Emergency Operations Center at any of the following phone numbers:



· (808) 449-1979

· (808) 448-3262

· (808) 448-2557

· (808) 448-2570

· (808) 448-2583



For more information, residents can refer to the Resident Resource Guide. Additional resources, Temporary Lodging Allowance (TLA) claim information, updates on water recovery efforts and news are available at: www.cpf.navy.mil/JBPHH-Water-Updates/.



Impacted residents can contact DOH at sdwb@doh.hawaii.gov or 808-586-4258.



The Army’s Task Force Ohana Family Assistance Center at the AMR Community Center will provide support for all AMR residents and Army residents returning home in any housing area. The services at the community center will include finance, Army Emergency Relief, Exceptional Family Member Program, and more. For any questions, contact the Task Force Ohana hotline at (808) 620-7938 or (808) 620-7951.



DOH’s Nov. 29, 2021, public health advisory for the Navy Water System remains in effect for all zones except Zone A1 (Pearl City Peninsula), Zone A2 (Ford Island), Zone D1 (Hale Moku, Hokulani), and Zone I1 (Red Hill Housing).

