Photo Essay: First Army Division West leaders visit Fort McCoy

Members of the new First Army Division West command team, including Commanding General Brig. Gen. (P) Joseph Edwards and Command Sgt. Maj. William Justice are shown during their visit Feb. 24, 2022, to Fort McCoy, Wis. The team met with the Fort McCoy Garrison Command Team to discuss relationships between garrison and the 181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade as well as gain an understanding of training capabilities offered at the installation. Leaders meeting them from the garrison included Garrison Commander Col. Michael Poss and Garrison Deputy Commander Lt. Col. Chad Maynard. Fort McCoy Protocol Officer Jaime Herrera helped coordinate the visit.

Members of the new First Army Division West command team, including Commanding General Brig. Gen. (P) Joseph Edwards and Command Sgt. Maj. William Justice are shown during their visit Feb. 24, 2022, to Fort McCoy, Wis.



The team met with the Fort McCoy Garrison Command Team to discuss relationships between garrison and the 181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade as well as gain an understanding of training capabilities offered at the installation.



Leaders meeting them from the garrison included Garrison Commander Col. Michael Poss and Garrison Deputy Commander Lt. Col. Chad Maynard.



Fort McCoy Protocol Officer Jaime Herrera helped coordinate the visit.



