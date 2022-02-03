NSWC Philadelphia Division Recognizes Employees during Quarterly Awards Ceremony

The Naval Surface Warfare, Center Philadelphia Division (NSWCPD) hosted a hybrid quarterly awards ceremony Feb 17, 2022 to acknowledge and honor eligible employees for their federal career milestones, as well as those who received letters of appreciation for achievements in support of the fleet.



The ceremony also recognized recent graduates of the Scientist and Engineer Development Program (SEDP) and NSWCPD employees presented with awards from external organizations for professional achievement.



Addressing employees attending both in person and virtually, NSWCPD Commanding Officer Capt. Dana Simon quoted Naval Sea Systems Commander Vice. Adm. Bill Galinis to emphasize the importance of recognizing NSWCPD’s contributions to the fleet, and the individuals who comprise the team that make those contributions happen.



“I always like to go back and quote (Vice) Admiral Galinis who said ‘What we do is legendary’,” said Simon. “That speaks volumes to what we do out in the fleet and the support we provide to the Sailors. I commend everyone as an organization for what we do. This is just a small part of the recognition to some of our employees who have gone above and beyond and definitely deserve recognition today.”



The following employees received awards for professional achievement:



Edward Carter, Black Engineer of the Year Award (BEYA) Science Trailblazer Award - for providing outstanding leadership in diversity and inclusion as Chair of the African-American Employee Resource Group and team lead for the Aircraft Carrier, Nuclear Propulsion (CVN-78) Valve Actuator, and Navy Common Actuator.



Daniel Coon, Navy Civilian Service Achievement Award - for his many accomplishments, continuous dedication in the establishment, and recognition for the deployment of a fleet standard system, ensuring mission-critical transmissions of various Navigation, Combat, Weapons and Hull, Mechanical and Electrical Systems.



Alaina Farooq, BEYA Science Trailblazer Winner - for her outstanding accomplishments at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division. As a Contracting Officer Representative lead for Propulsion Systems Division Contracts, her responsibilities include the oversight of contracts, monitoring contractor’s technical compliance and progress, collaborating with her working group, and supporting Subject Matter Experts with contract package development for new Task Order request.



Chelsea Kpodi, Woman of Distinction - Rising Star Award, Philadelphia Business Journal - for her accomplishments and involvement at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division as an In-Service Engineering Agent for the Littoral Combat Ship Machinery Control Systems (MCS). In her role, she involves herself with research, test, and evaluations of all Hull, Mechanical, and Electrical equipment integration with the shipboard MCS electronic suite. She is also responsible for implementing System Engineering Processes for both Freedom and Independence Class MCS Programs.



Robert Pettis, BEYA Black Engineer of the Year Award (Modern Day Technology) - for his significant impact that advanced state of the art in medium voltage electric plant technology, making it safer to perform testing and studies. His subsequent accomplishments continuously led to greater responsibilities and sustained outstanding contributions.



The following employees received letters of appreciation for achievements in support of the fleet:



Dominic Barrasso - recognized for his professionalism and dedication for providing outstanding support to the Surface Ship Modernization (PMS 407) and DDG 51 Class Tech Refresh Programs. He proved to be a valued member of the Tech Refresh Team by managing and tracking the Task Planning Sheets (TPS) and $5 million in Other Procurement, Navy (OPN) and Operation and Maintenance, Navy (OM&N) funding and developed the Tech Refresh Fielding Profile.



Jennifer Cocuzza, Robert Duffy, Cynthia Esposito, Madison Hale, Evan Higgins, Jillian Hyndman & Timothy Marchioni - for their professionalism and dedication for providing outstanding support to the program Executive Office (PEO), Aircraft Carriers (PMS 312). They performed the most successful end-of-year closeout for fiscal year 2021 and allowed PMS 312 to meet all fleet-critical deadlines, and meet obligation benchmarks for every PMS 312 program in the process.



Yaseen Farooq & Robin Hawkins - for their outstanding work leading the Naval Innovative Science and Engineering (NISE) Program during the FY 21 execution year. They worked alongside Program Management, Directors, Research, Development, Test and Evaluation (RDT&E), and the NSWCPD NISE Board RDT&E to execute the program within 1% of the target while providing expected deliverables.



Justin Wood - for his professionalism and dedication for providing outstanding support to the Commander, Naval Air Force, and U.S. Pacific Fleet (COMNAVAIRPAC). He provided leadership and collaboration skills, technical expertise and attention to detail as the Program Integration Manager for Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division during the 2021 Fiscal Year.



NSWCPD employs approximately 2,800 civilian engineers, scientists, technicians, and support personnel. The NSWCPD team does the research and development, test and evaluation, acquisition support, and in-service and logistics engineering for the non-nuclear machinery, ship machinery systems, and related equipment and material for Navy surface ships and submarines. NSWCPD is also the lead organization providing cybersecurity for all ship systems.

